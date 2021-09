UAE's Tawazun and UK defence exports department explore opportunities for co-operation

Tawazun Economic Council is exploring defence and security trade co-operation with the UK government. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The Tawazun Economic Council and UK Defence and Security Exports Department for International Trade have signed a a preliminary agreement to explore opportunities for commercial co-operation.

The pact was signed by British Minister for Exports Graham Stuart and Tareq Al Hosani, chief executive of Tawazun, in an online ceremony, according to a statement carried by the state news agency Wam.

The agreement builds on the growing strategic ties between the two countries and aims to establish a framework to identify new opportunities for co-operation in the defence and security industry, Mr Al Hosani was quoted as saying in the statement.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, was an official visit to the UK on Thursday to launch a new era in ties between the two countries.

The partnership is a launch pad for enhancing trade, investment and innovation.

Tawazun is a state body tasked with driving economic growth and the development of the UAE’s defence and security industries.

