Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed approves second batch of real estate conciliators in Abu Dhabi

Al Sila Tower and the Rosewood Hotel at Sowwah Square on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi. The emirate has approved another batch of real estate conciliators as it seeks to further attract property investments into the emirate. Christopher Pike / The National

Abu Dhabi has approved the second batch of real estate conciliators as part of its efforts to boost transparency and attract more investments into the emirate's property sector.

The new batch of mediators was approved by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD). The conciliators will help settle real estate disputes in the mediation centres located across the emirate, state-run news agency Wam reported on Saturday. They will be located at the headquarters of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra municipalities.

The new batch of 14 mediators, four of whom are women, have already taken the oath remotely before ADJD under-secretary Yousef Saeed Al Ebri and the under-secretary of the Department of Municipalities and Transport Abdullah Al Sahi, Wam said.

The move comes as part of wider efforts by the Abu Dhabi government to further enhance the competitiveness of the emirate, boost the ease of doing business and attract real estate investors.

Resolving real estate disputes will contribute to saving time and effort, accelerating the flow of capital and reducing the number of cases coming to the courts, Mr Al Ebri and Mr Al Sahi said.

Property sales transactions in the majority of residential communities in Abu Dhabi have increased in 2021 amid higher demand in key areas as the UAE’s economy continues to recover from the coronavirus-driven slowdown, according to listings portal Property Finder.

The average sales listing price for an apartment in Abu Dhabi jumped to Dh1.3 million ($353,982) in July from Dh1.15m in January, while the average villa/townhouses sales listing price in the capital touched Dh4.57m in the same month from Dh4.1m in January, it said.

The top areas for apartment sales listings in July in Abu Dhabi were Al Reem Island, Yas Island, Al Raha Beach, Saadiyat Island, Al Reef and Al Ghadeer.

Property markets in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have rebounded strongly, as pent-up demand and supportive stimulus measures offered by the government boosted economic activity.

Abu Dhabi has also taken steps, including providing rent rebates and reducing business set-up costs by more than 90 per cent, to attract more investors and improve the ease of doing business in the emirate.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi
Hachette Books

The biog Name: Dhabia Khalifa AlQubaisi Age: 23 How she spends spare time: Playing with cats at the clinic and feeding them Inspiration: My father. He's a hard working man who has been through a lot to provide us with everything we need Favourite book: Attitude, emotions and the psychology of cats by Dr Nicholes Dodman Favourit film: 101 Dalmatians - it remind me of my childhood and began my love of dogs Word of advice: By being patient, good things will come and by staying positive you'll have the will to continue to love what you're doing

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

