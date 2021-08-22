Passengers can book Uber rides up to 30 days in advance

Uber's headquarters in San Francisco, California. Uber's new app feature allows consumers to book a ride up to 30 days in advance for added certainty. AP

Uber has introduced a new feature that allows customers to book a ride up to 30 days in advance, along with the option for flexible pick-up times, as the tech company adapts to changing consumer needs amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

For an additional fee, the new Uber Reserve feature aims to provide more certainty for passengers and additional predictability for Uber drivers, the company said on Sunday.

"The pandemic has transformed how people get from point A to B and magnified the importance of reliability," said Rifad Mahasneh, general manager for Uber in the GCC and Levant.

"More riders have turned to scheduled rides to plan their days more efficiently, and that's why we think it’s the right time to introduce Reserve."

The ride-hailing tech company said it had adapted its business model during the pandemic to meet the changing needs of consumers.

"Uber Reserve is aimed at riders, individuals and professionals included, who will pay a premium for even more reliability, availability and certainty," Mr Mahasneh said.

Uber Reserve offers features such as an extended 15-minute waiting period and an easier booking process for on-demand travel, the company said.

Economy Reserve offers a "budget-friendlier" price point with Uber Comfort and a five-minute early arrival and a five-minute wait time, it said.

Uber Reserve rides can be cancelled any time up to an hour before the scheduled pick-up time with no costs incurred, and can be booked on the Uber app either through the designated "Reserve" title or by clicking on the clock next to the "Where to?" prompt.

Uber narrowed its loss in the second quarter from the same period a year ago. The company's revenue rebounded but Uber had increased spending to retain and attract riders back to its network.

The company reported an adjusted loss of $509 million before interest, tax and other expenses in the three months to end of June. That was $150m less from the prior quarter but a $328m improvement from the same period last year.

THE POPE'S ITINERARY Sunday, February 3, 2019 - Rome to Abu Dhabi

1pm: departure by plane from Rome / Fiumicino to Abu Dhabi

10pm: arrival at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

Monday, February 4

12pm: welcome ceremony at the main entrance of the Presidential Palace

12.20pm: visit Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Presidential Palace

5pm: private meeting with Muslim Council of Elders at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

6.10pm: Inter-religious in the Founder's Memorial

Tuesday, February 5 - Abu Dhabi to Rome

9.15am: private visit to undisclosed cathedral

10.30am: public mass at Zayed Sports City – with a homily by Pope Francis

12.40pm: farewell at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

1pm: departure by plane to Rome

5pm: arrival at the Rome / Ciampino International Airport

Two products to make at home Toilet cleaner 1 cup baking soda 1 cup castile soap 10-20 drops of lemon essential oil (or another oil of your choice) Method: 1. Mix the baking soda and castile soap until you get a nice consistency. 2. Add the essential oil to the mix. Air Freshener 100ml water 5 drops of the essential oil of your choice (note: lavender is a nice one for this) Method: 1. Add water and oil to spray bottle to store. 2. Shake well before use.

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

