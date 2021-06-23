Covid-19: Uber offers free rides in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to people getting their vaccines

The offer is valid until the end of July, and will allow people to claim two free rides of up to Dh60

Uber is offering free rides to those getting their Covid-19 vaccination in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Reuters
Uber is offering free rides to people in Dubai and Abu Dhabi looking to receive their Covid-19 vaccination, the company has announced.

Riders will be able to claim two free Uber rides, worth up to Dh60 each to and from public vaccination centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The offer is available between June 22 and July 31, and is open to people of all ages and nationalities.

Uber users can book trips to and from 97 centres across the two cities using the Uber app, including a number of DHA centres in Dubai, the Seha Vaccination Centre and other select centres in Abu Dhabi.

From Italy to Zanzibar, here's 25 places perfect for an Eid Al Adha holiday. Unsplash/Joshua EarleEid Al Adha holidays: 26 quarantine-free destinations within 7 hours of the UAE

Coronavirus latest: Abu Dhabi Green List updated with six new countries

The commitment comes as part of Uber’s global initiative to help communities and public authorities fight the spread of Covid-19 in the cities in which it operates, and is fully supported by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and the Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi, as part of the UAE’s national vaccination drive.

“We applaud the government's efforts to vaccinate the community and we would like to do our part to support these efforts. Since the onset of the pandemic, we’ve been looking at how we can support our communities, prioritise their health and safety, and ultimately keep cities moving at a time when mobility has been severely impacted,” said Rifad Mahasneh, Uber general manager in the UAE. “The vaccination drive is part of the effort to leverage our technology to positively impact communities and support the government’s successful efforts in protecting the population against the virus.”

The move follows a similar initiative launched by Careem earlier this year, which offered Dubai residents a free ride home from 10 vaccination centres across the city via Dubai Taxi (Hala).

How to claim your free Uber ride:

  1. Uber users will be sent a link via text message or email informing them of the offer
  2. Tap on ‘Accept voucher’
  3. Voucher details will appear (expiration date, restricted geos list, etc)
  4. Voucher will appear on Uber Wallet
  5. Navigate to the rides home screen and enter the pick-up/drop-off location for yourself or the person you are booking for. Remember, the trip must start or end at the vaccination centrs listed.

Published: June 23, 2021 07:08 PM

