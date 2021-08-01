Sheikh Mohammed restructures boards of various organisations

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, issued a series of decrees on the restructuring of the boards of various organisations in the emirate.

The decrees include changes to the board of trustees of the British University in Dubai and the boards of directors of Dubai Cares, the Dubai Women Establishment, better known as DWE, and Watani Al Emarat Foundation, the emirate's media office said on July 31.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed will chair the board of trustees of the British University in Dubai while the head of the university will serve as vice chairman.

Other members include Hussain Al Sayegh, Ahmad Al Muhairbi, Sheikha Hind Ali Rashid Al Mualla, as well as a representative each from Dubai Holding, the British Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Emirates NBD, Rolls-Royce International, the British Business Group and Atkins.

The board of trustees will serve for three years, effective from the date of the decree.

A second decree said the board of directors of Dubai Cares will be chaired by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, while Tariq Al Gurg will serve as vice chairman.

Other board members include Sami Al Qamzi, Abdulla Karam and Sultan Al Shamsi. The board's term is renewable after three years.

A third decree named DWE managing director Mona Al Marri as chairwoman of the board of directors of the DWE, with Hala Badri as her deputy.

Other members of the board include Huda Al Hashimi, Huda Buhumaid, Khawla Al Mehairi, Mona Bu Samra, Fahima Al Bastaki, Aljoud Lootah and Moaza Al Marri, in addition to the chief executive of DWE.

The last decree issued directives for the board of directors of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, which will be chaired by Tamim Al Muhairi.

Other members include Saeed Al Aweem as vice chairman, Mohammed Al Theeb, Mohammed Al Hali, Dherar Belhoul, Abdulla Al Jatbi and Mohammed Al Tayer.

The three decrees are effective from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

The Intruder Director: Deon Taylor Starring: Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy, Meagan Good One star

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 194hp at 5,600rpm Torque: 275Nm from 2,000-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: from Dh155,000 On sale: now

