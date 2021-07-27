EU's 'Fit for 55' climate plan to have long-term impact on aviation, McKinsey says

A climate change plan proposed by Europe will have a transformative effect on the future of airlines, industry experts said. EPA

The EU’s “Fit for 55” package of regulatory proposals, which aims to reduce emissions by 55 per cent by 2030 compared with 1990 levels, is expected to have long-term consequences for the aviation sector, according to global consultancy McKinsey.

The legislative package will include an EU-wide tax on polluting aviation fuels and a series of proposals aimed at incentivising the aviation industry's switch to cleaner fuel sources.

However, the International Air Transport Association, the main lobby group for global airlines, said the aviation sector is already committed to decarbonisation and does not need persuading or punitive measures such as taxes to spur change.

"Taxes siphon money from the industry that could support emissions-reducing investments in fleet renewal and clean technologies," said Willie Walsh, director general of Iata.

"To reduce emissions, we need governments to implement a constructive policy framework that most immediately focuses on production incentives for sustainable aviation fuel and delivering the Single European Sky."

The aviation industry contributes about 4.5 per cent of the EU's total emissions. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic brought air travel to a near-standstill, the sector was under scrutiny by environmental activists, policymakers and the flight-shaming movement that began in Sweden.

The EU climate change plan will mean that airlines will lose a tax break on jet fuel, pivot to using more sustainable alternatives and pay a bigger emissions bill even as they continue to burn through cash reserves during the pandemic.

However, the legislative package could lead to "substantive" costs for an industry still reeling from the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to law firm DLA Piper.

"The proposals, which cover aviation fuel, taxation and the Emissions Trading Scheme – to name but a few – will be cautiously welcomed by many as a set of ambitious but necessary tools to combat climate change, but are likely to have substantive financial and administrative effects on an already reeling industry," DLA Piper analysts said in a July 23 report.

While airlines welcomed some of the measures, they noted that air transport must remain affordable.

The Fit for 55 policies should support future industry investment in new aircraft technology and sustainable aviation fuels – two key tools to decarbonise aviation by 2050, according to lobby group Airlines for Europe, better known as A4E.

The Brussels-based group is Europe’s largest airline association, with members including Air France-KLM Group, easyJet, International Airlines Group, Lufthansa Group, Norwegian, Ryanair and TAP Air Portugal.

"We look forward to working with policymakers to ensure airlines can deliver on our commitments while, at the same time, making sure regulators also play their part. In the end we must keep air transport affordable and accessible to all citizens,” said Thomas Reynaert, managing director at A4E.

“We reaffirm our position, however, that climate policy regulation can be ecologically and economically counterproductive. Poorly designed European taxes will not reduce emissions but will make flying more expensive, shift demand globally and reduce traffic locally," he said.

"We need to invest in solutions that offer real reductions in carbon dioxide emissions per aircraft. Increasing costs reduces our capacity to make these investments while carbon dioxide emissions are potentially shifted to other regions."

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

