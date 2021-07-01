UK's Remarkable Group grows Middle East footprint with acquisition of Jordan's Tanasuk

Joining the Remarkable Group will allow Tanasuk Technologies to expand its presence beyond the Middle East and the US, Tanasuk chief executive Shahla Matar said.

Remarkable Group, a London-based digital transformation company, said it acquired Jordan's Tanasuk Technologies.

Tanasuk is a Middle East partner of US-based content management systems specialist Sitecore, which works with brands such as L'Oreal, Puma and The Open golf championship. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The two agencies will work collaboratively on client projects across the Middle East, US and Europe, they said in a statement on Wednesday. Each will also continue to serve its respective markets as a separate entity with its own specific offerings.

"Tanasuk is the number one Sitecore specialist in the region and that brings an enormous amount of credibility, experience and knowledge to the group," Nick Towers, chief executive of Remarkable Group, said. "Its growth and success to date has been driven by an incredible powerhouse of female leaders who are really exceptional operators, impressing us with their business acumen at every step of our negotiation."

Tanasuk will benefit from the diversity of senior architects, expertise and resources at the Remarkable Group, so that it can deliver entire projects and go beyond pure engineering with a more multi-disciplined digital team, it said.

"Joining a group like Remarkable has been a long time coming for Tanasuk. The group’s strategic interest in EMEA and the recent rise of various regional economies has only made this move even more timely," Shahla Matar, chief executive of Tanasuk, said. "We look forward to expanding beyond the US and Middle East markets by tapping into the group’s wealth of global resources."

The acquisition of Tanasuk brings Remarkable Group's headcount to 85 employees based across six locations, covering Amman, the UK (London, Leeds and Ashford), Ukraine and the US (Chicago), according to the statement.

Earlier this year, Remarkable Group acquired UK-based digital agency Sagittarius, a Sitecore partner and specialist in digital customer experience, as part of a plan to build a group of global digital consultancies that help businesses compete in their digital transformation.

Remarkable Group is planning on further acquisitions in 2021 in the technology and data sectors, it said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated companies' efforts towards digital transformation to better compete with rivals, take a bigger share of the market, navigate change and prepare for future challenges. Spending on IT projects is expected to grow by 4.5 per cent this year to $171 billion as companies spend more on digitalising services, according to research company Gartner. Spending on enterprise software will grow 14.5 per cent, driven by an increase in the number of people working remotely.