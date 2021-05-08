'Vax Live': 6 things to watch out for in the star-studded fundraiser

Global Citizen's fundraising concert Vax Live has brought together some big names to advocate the importance of vaccine equity.

Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, recorded on May 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is all set to be aired on May 8 at 8pm ET (midnight GMT). Global Citizen said $53.8 million in philanthropic and corporate commitments have already helped procure nearly 10.3 million doses, exceeding the goal for the Vax Live campaign.

Here are some highlights from the event:

Celebrity appearances and performances

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks onstage during the taping of the Vax Live fundraising concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. AFP (AFP)

Vax Live was one of the largest concert gatherings in Southern California since the coronavirus pandemic roiled the world more than a year ago.

Organisers called the event the country’s first large-scale music event for a Covid 19-compliant audience. (Media and production staff needed to show a negative Covid-19 test before entering the stadium.)

Selena Gomez hosted the show, which was attended by several thousand fully-vaccinated concertgoers who cheered on performances by Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, HER and Jennifer Lopez, who enjoyed a duet with her mom.

Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Penn and David Letterman served as special guest speakers.

All of the performers showed enormous enthusiasm with returning to a live stage, especially Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

"In the last year, I've been having this dream that's happening now," he said. His band rocked out with AC/DC lead singer Brian Johnson during a performance of the rock anthem Back In Black.

A promise from the US president

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden appeared in a video message in hopes of encouraging people to get vaccinated. Both spoke as part of the "We Can Do This" initiative to increase confidence in Covid-19 vaccines.

The president said they are working with leaders around the world to share more vaccines and boost production to help supply every country.

Quote When you get vaccinated, you don't have to miss them any longer. Every person vaccinated is helping to save lives and give us back those moments we miss so much

“If we get this done, we won’t have to miss another moment,” he said.

After the president promised that the vaccines are safe, the first lady said she wants society to get back to the normal “lives people love".

“These moments, meeting your newborn grandchild or holding a loved one’s hands during a hard time, gathering with friends, smiling with a stranger without wearing a mask,” she said. “When you get vaccinated, you don’t have to miss them any longer. Every person vaccinated is helping to save lives and give us back those moments we miss so much.”

Pleas from Prince Harry

Prince Harry made two separate appearances on the Vax Live stage, relaying in his first that “we are at a defining moment” in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Duke of Sussex later announced he is standing in solidarity with India, which is experiencing a second wave of the virus. He along with his pregnant wife Meghan – who was not in attendance – are leading an effort to raise money for the vaccine-sharing programme Covax, which hopes to produce $19 billion to pay for the vaccines for medical workers.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives onstage to speak during the taping of the 'Vax Live' fundraising concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. AFP

“None of us should be comfortable thinking that we could be fine when so many others are suffering,” he said. “In reality, and especially during with the pandemic, when any suffer, we all suffer. We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know, and those we don’t. We need to lift up humanity and make sure that no person or community is left behind.”

Harry went on to say that “we cannot rest or truly recover until there is a fair distribution to every corner of the world".

A message from Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan also made a strong plea of his own. The actor-producer spoke from India, where cases continue to increase, and asked all global citizens to rise and speak to "your governments, your pharmaceutical companies".

Bachchan said he wants people to ask those entities to donate, give and extend a helping hand to the public that is in need.

“Every effort counts,” he said.

World leaders speak out

Pope Francis appears on screen at "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World". AP

Vax Live certainly brought the star power, but the event also had several political figures who made some inspirational speeches.

The event featured messages from political leaders including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Pope Francis also called for a “spirit of justice” to ensure universal access to vaccines and a temporary suspension of intellectual property rights.

“A spirit of communion that allows us to generate a different economic model that is inclusive, just and sustainable,” he said in a video message.

Celebrity banter and superhero suits

Ben Affleck and Jimmy Kimmel lightened the mood after a series of serious speeches. Affleck walked on stage along with Kimmel, who was dressed up as DC character, Robin, a replica of Burt Ward's costume from the original 1960s Batman television series.

Ben Affleck (L) and US television host Jimmy Kimmel speak onstage during the taping of the "Vax Live" fundraising concert. AFP

Apparently, Kimmel thought Affleck – who sported a dark suit – was supposed to show up wearing his Batman costume.

“Hold on, wait a second,” Kimmel said.

“What?” Affleck replied.

“You told me we were dressing up,” Kimmel answered.

“I said ‘wear a suit'," Affleck said.

“Yeah, I wore my suit, and you’re not wearing your suit,” Kimmel said.

“Why would I wear a Batman costume?” Affleck asked.

“Because you’re Batman, duh.” Kimmel said.

Affleck played Batman in the 2016 superhero film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League in 2017 and made a cameo appearance in Suicide Squad in 2016, but has since hung up the cape and cowl.

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

