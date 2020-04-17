Stay 'Home': new AppleTV+ show offers a glimpse at the world's most incredible abodes

With most of the world presently under quarantine, a documentary series about the most extraordinary homes on the planet might seem a little ill-timed. Thankfully, Home does not revolve around the world's wealthiest giving a garish presentation of their excessive abodes. In fact, it does the complete opposite.

Quote <span>What makes the show really stand out is the way that it explores the importance of each architect's past on his or her design and work</span>

Armed with an award-­winning team of directors and executive producers, as well as the financial backing of Apple TV+, Home celebrates the visionary architects behind some of the most imaginative and ingeniously designed houses across the world.

But while plenty of attention is given to the idiosyncrasies of these buildings, what makes the show really standout and feel special is the way that it explores the importance of each architect’s past on his or her design and work.

Take, for example, Gary Chang’s Domestic Transformer apartment in Hong Kong. Because space in the region is such a prized commodity, he focused his architectural skills on ensuring every inch of his 344-square-foot apartment was put to use. After gutting it and installing slide walls and panels, Chang was able to efficiently transform his apartment into 24 different rooms, with his bed making way for his kitchen, which can then be put aside for a dining room, lounge and even a spa. As one of his friends puts it, Chang’s house is basically a toy.

That has not stopped the architect from being taken seriously, though. A tower block comprising 15 similar residential units was erected in 2011 and Chang also designed the Nano Apartment in Hong Kong in 2016. With places such as Hong Kong growing exponentially, astute architects such as Chang are going to be vital.

Those who suffer from claustrophobia will be relieved that the rest of Home's episodes take a look at dwellings that are either exotic or rural. Homes in locations such as Sweden, Chicago, Maine, India, Austin, Malibu and Mexico are all vibrantly brought to life by the show's creative team, who always seem to find the most beautiful and thought-provoking shot that immediately epitomises each project.

The Bali episode was a particular highlight. Courtesy Apple TV+

That is not too hard when you have so many stunning locations and arresting designs to depict and explore. Arguably, the most alluring home of the series is Elora Hardy’s Sharma Springs in Bali, which is made up entirely of bamboo. The result is an astounding home that looks and feels as though it has come from a different planet.

Hardy’s past inspired her deeply spiritual and environmentally friendly plans. After becoming disillusioned with her work at fashion label Donna Karan in New York and the wastefulness of the fashion industry, she turned to architecture. Hardy focused on the use of bamboo because it represents the identity and culture of the Indonesian province where she was raised.

As a direct result of her work, bamboo is now considered as a building material, when it was previously disregarded as the poor man’s timber.

Like Chang, the influence of Hardy and her company, Ibuku, is already being felt in Indonesia and globally.

Twenty more homes, all of which were built from bamboo that was grown in less than four years, have been built in Bali. And plans are afoot for a bamboo tower to be erected in London.

While Chang and Hardy's constructions signify how eclectic Home is, every architect, from Anupama Kundoo in India and David Hertz in Malibu to Anders Solvarm in Sweden and Christopher Brown in Austin, is equally inspiring and impressive.

It is their mindsets and imaginations that really resonate. These architects are sharp, open-minded and driven creatives, who are empathetic and humble in their work. In only 30 minutes, each reveals new ways to find beauty, which feels particularly vital while we are stuck under the same roof.

Home is now streaming on Apple TV+

