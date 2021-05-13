Jennifer Aniston: 'Friends' reunion will premiere on May 27

Jennifer Aniston revealed on Instagram that the Friends reunion will be broadcast on May 27.

It will be shown by streaming platform HBO Max, which also posted the announcement.

The actress, who played Rachel in the hit show, shared the details alongside the message: “Could we BE any more excited?!”

She included a short video of the six cast members with their arms around each other walking away from the camera at what appeared to be the Warner Bros studio lot. It was captioned, “The one where they get back together”.

The famous I'll Be There For You theme song plays gently in the background.

It was also posted on the Friends Instagram account.

One of the first to respond to Aniston was Kaley Cuoco, star of The Big Bang Theory, who wrote: "I can think about nothing else." She followed it up with "Can't breathe".

The show that focused on the lives of six twenty-somethings living in New York City, ended in 2004 after 10 years and 236 episodes. It is one of the most popular TV shows in reruns.

The one-off special will star the original Friends cast, made up of Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

It will feature guests including former England footballer David Beckham, pop stars Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, K-pop sensation BTS and fashion icons Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne.

Tom Selleck – who appeared in 10 episodes as a love interest of Monica (Cox) – will take part, as will Reese Witherspoon, who played the sister of Rachel (Aniston).

Filming wrapped in April after several Covid-related delays.

It was billed as an "unscripted celebration" of the US smash hit television sitcom, and will debut on May 27, the streaming platform said.

Parent company WarnerMedia had hoped the reunion would be ready in time to launch its Netflix-rival HBO Max platform last May, before the coronavirus pandemic scuppered production.

It will now arrive on screen exactly one year after the streamer's launch, with its stars reportedly earning $2.5 million each for taking part.

The reunion was filmed at Stage 24 on the Warner Bros Studio lot near Los Angeles, which was the original soundstage for the sitcom about a group of close-knit New York friends navigating adulthood.

A remote or online reunion was never considered because of the significance of the original soundstage, producers said.

Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane also returned for the special.

Other promotions Deliveroo will team up with Pineapple Express to offer customers near JLT a special treat: free banana caramel dessert with all orders on January 26

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

The specs: 2018 Audi RS5 Price, base: Dh359,200 Engine: 2.9L twin-turbo V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 450hp at 5,700rpm Torque: 600Nm at 1,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.7L / 100km

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Brief scores Toss India, chose to bat India 281-7 in 50 ov (Pandya 83, Dhoni 79; Coulter-Nile 3-44) Australia 137-9 in 21 ov (Maxwell 39, Warner 25; Chahal 3-30) India won by 26 runs on Duckworth-Lewis Method

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

