James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther in 'Friends', reveals cancer diagnosis

The actor, who played a fan-favourite recurring role in the sitcom, announced he has stage 4 prostate cancer

Actor James Michael Tyler has announced that he has stage 4 prostate cancer. Getty Images 
Actor James Michael Tyler has announced that he has stage 4 prostate cancer. Getty Images 

James Michael Tyler, the actor who played Gunther in Friends, has revealed that he has stage 4 prostate cancer.

Speaking of his terminal diagnosis to the Today Show, Tyler said: "I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones.

"I've been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years ... It's stage 4 [now]. Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me."

Tyler was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018.

James Michael Tyler, as Gunther in 'Friends' episode 'The One with The Morning After', season 3, episode 16. Courtesy Netflix 
James Michael Tyler, as Gunther in 'Friends' episode 'The One with The Morning After', season 3, episode 16. Courtesy Netflix

The actor, 59, appeared via video on Friends: The Reunion in May. In the long-running sitcom he played Gunther, Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) barista colleague at Central Perk. He revealed that he missed the in-person reunion because of his diagnosis.

Read More

Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox recreated Ross and Monica's famous dance routine from 'Friends' series six episode, 'The One With the Routine'. Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran recreate Ross and Monica's famous 'Friends' dance

'Friends: The Reunion': nostalgia, laughs and shock revelations

Of the reunion, James said, "I wanted to be a part of that, and initially I was going to be on the stage, at least, with them, and be able to take part in all the festivities. It was bittersweet, honestly. I was very happy to be included.

"It was my decision not to be a part of that physically and make an appearance on Zoom, basically, because I didn't wanna bring a downer on it, you know? ... I didn't want to be like, 'Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer.'"

Prostate cancer: symptoms men should look out for

According to Prostate Cancer UK, prostate cancer is the country's most common cancer in men, with "more than 47,500 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year – that's 129 men every day".

The charity lists the following symptoms, but notes that "most men with early prostate cancer don’t have any signs or symptoms":

  • difficulty starting to urinate or emptying your bladder
  • a weak flow when you urinate
  • a feeling that your bladder hasn’t emptied properly
  • dribbling urine after you finish urinating
  • needing to urinate more often than usual, especially at night
  • a sudden need to urinate – you may sometimes leak urine before you get to the toilet

Updated: June 22, 2021 02:04 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The top three industries in the UAE currently hiring fresh graduates are advertising/marketing/public relations, healthcare/medical services, and military/defence/police, according to jobs site Bayt.com. Photo: Getty Images

UAE salaries: What are the best entry-level jobs and how much do they pay?

Money
A storage tank in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas. The election of Ebrahim Raisi as Iran's new president is likely to complicate ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran to restore the nuclear deal. Reuters

Brent rallies to above $75 for first time in more than two years as market fundamentals tighten

Energy
An advertisement of Bitcoin displayed on a tram in Hong Kong. China’s biggest banks promised Monday, June 21, 2021, to refuse to help customers trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies after the central bank said executives were told to step up enforcement of a government ban. AP

Bitcoin extends slide as China shuts down crypto miners

Markets
2B78X7P Panoramic view of Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan in Central Asia. Alamy

Revealed: The world's cheapest and most expensive cities for expats to live in 2021

Money
The affinity between incoming Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei goes back decades. WANA via Reuters

Khamenei's potential win-win: anti-western president and return to Iran nuclear deal

MENA
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read