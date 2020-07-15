'Glee' creators to set up college fund for Naya Rivera's son as autopsy confirms actress died from accidental drowning

The creators of Glee plan to set up a college fund to support the young son of former cast member Naya Rivera, who died last week in California's Lake Piru.

The 33-year-old's body was found on Monday following a five-day search by rescue teams.

An autopsy carried out on Tuesday ruled her death was an “accidental drowning”. The examination showed no signs of traumatic injury or disease that might have contributed to the drowning, and gave no initial indication that drugs or alcohol may have played a role in her death, the Ventura County medical examiner said in a statement.

Dental records were used to confirm Rivera's identity, and routine toxicology tests were to be performed for the presence of drugs and alcohol, the statement said.

Naya Rivera's father, George Rivera, right, and mother Yolanda, left, with members of Ventura County Sheriff's Office are seen in a boat after Naya Rivera's body was found in Lake Piru. AP

The autopsy's findings were all consistent with the expectations of the sheriff's office, which conducted the search and investigation.

On Tuesday, Rivera's family released their first public statement since her disappearance, saying they were “so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week". They added: “While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honour her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit.”

The statement said Rivera was “an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister ... Heaven gained our sassy angel".

The family thanked search teams for their “commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya".

The creators of Glee also released a statement in tribute to Rivera on Tuesday, and announced that they would be creating a college fund for Josey, 4.

“Naya was more than just an actor on our show — she was our friend,” Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan said in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom, Yolanda, who was a big part of the Glee family, and her son Josey," the three producers said, referring to the child as "the beautiful son Naya loved most of all".

Josey is Rivera’s son with her former husband, actor Ryan Dorsey. She called the boy her “greatest success” adding, “I will never do any better than him".

While she wasn't initially hired as a Glee cast member, it "didn't take more than an episode or two for us to realise that we had lucked into finding one of the most talented, special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with," the producers said.

Rivera could act, sing, dance and “nail a joke as well as she could crush you with an emotional scene ... She was a joy to write for, a joy to direct and a joy to be around,” they added.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

The biog Name: Mariam Ketait Emirate: Dubai Hobbies: I enjoy travelling, experiencing new things, painting, reading, flying, and the French language Favourite quote: "Be the change you wish to see" - unknown Favourite activity: Connecting with different cultures

