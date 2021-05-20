'Friends' reunion trailer is here: Stars reunite in famous loft in clip for one-off special

The Friends: The Reunion trailer is here ... and it looks like the show is going to be an emotional trip down memory lane.
The clip opens with a shot of Chandler and Joey's beloved foosball table, before taking the audience into Monica and Rachel's lilac apartment, where Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are sat.
The six cast members then recreate a quiz famously set by Ross Geller in season four episode The One With The Embryos.
"Rachel wrote Ross a letter and demanded he read it before they got back together," reads Schwimmer, mimicking the episode in which the friends engage in a trivia special with ever-growing stakes.
Aniston is ready to answer but LeBlanc jumps in with a statistic all loyal fans of the sitcom will know: "18 pages!"
Aniston finishes with: "Front and back!"
That sets the tone for the nostalgia-heavy special, which brings the six actors together to reflect on their time on the show, their stardom and, of course, their friendship.
"It was an incredible time, we became best friends," says Cox, who plays Monica Geller, in the trailer.
When reminiscing about their early success, LeBlanc, who plays Joey Tribbiani, says: "I remember one time, I had the news on and on the TV was an aerial shot was each of our houses ... And I remember looking at it, going, 'What the … my roof is a mess!'"
As well as reuniting on set, the cast also sit down with James Corden for an interview.
Along with the full original cast, Friends: The Reunion will feature guest appearances from the likes of David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Malala Yousafzai, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler and Reese Witherspoon.
Friends: The Reunion will be shown in the US on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27; no UAE premiere date has been announced
Scroll through our gallery below to see each 'Friends' cast member then and now:
Image 1 of 6
ac23 FEB friends then-now x Jennifer Aniston pictured in 1994, 2004 and 2020. Getty (Getty Images/ AFP)
