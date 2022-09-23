'Riverdale' actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life for killing his mother

Actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting his mother.

Known for playing Rodney James in Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010) and an appearance in Riverdale (2019), Grantham, 24, pled guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, Barbara Waite, in March 2020.

He appeared in the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver, Canada, on Wednesday, when he was handed a life sentence by Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker. The actor will not be eligible for parole for 14 years.

Grantham has a number of mental health issues, which Ker noted in court. CBC has reported he was going through an "intense period of clinical depression" in the period leading up to the crime.

"I think he anticipated what the judge gave him as a sentence," Grantham's lawyer Chris Johnson said following the sentencing. "I think he's pretty apprehensive about the whole thing. He's a fairly tiny person, and to go to the prison system, I'm sure it's a daunting and scary thought for him."

He was 21 when he fatally shot his mother in the head as she played the piano at home on March 31, 2020.

The murder took place in the family's home in Squamish, north of Vancouver. Grantham turned himself to the police after shooting.

It has been reported that he had planned to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the day after he killed his mother. According to CBC, he "packed his car with three guns, ammunition, 12 Molotov cocktails, camping supplies and a map with directions to Rideau Cottage in Ottawa and started driving east with the notion of killing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau."

However, instead of travelling to the Trudeau's residence, he drove to Vancouver police headquarters and turned himself in.