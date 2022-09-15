New Netflix reality show 'Dubai Bling' will follow the lives of 10 millionaires

Netflix has announced a new reality series set to offer a glimpse into the lives of Dubai’s rich and famous.

Dubai Bling will follow 10 millionaires living in Dubai, pulling back the velvet rope on their lifestyles, while also showing how they built their fame and fortune, whether in real estate, entertainment, as a socialite or influencer.

The series, which will be released on October 27, will feature personalities from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Kuwait, Iraq, India and Australia.

Despite the casts’ diverse backgrounds, nationalities and occupations, they all have one thing in common: ambition.

But with great riches, come great rich people problems.

Set against the backdrop of luxury cars, runway-fresh fashion, exotic resorts and exclusive access to the city’s most popular restaurants and late-night hotspots, the series promises to provide a riveting dose of drama, as competition heats up between friends and secrets are revealed.

Each of the show’s 10 episodes aim to pack enough pizazz to keep viewers glued to their screens.

This is the second Arabic show that Netflix has announced this month. The streaming platform revealed its first Kuwaiti project The Cage, which will be released next Friday. The show will follow the highs and lows of marital life and features several popular Kuwaiti talents including Khaled Ameen, Hussain AlMahdi, Rawan Mahdi, Lamya Tareq and Hessah Al-Nabhan.

Netflix has produced a number of Arabic Original series, starting with 2019's Jinn, which was directed by Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya and Amin Matalqa, and AlRawabi School for Girls, directed by Tima Shomali, which was a hit when it came out last year.

Over the past two years, the streaming platform has also increased its library of Arabic films, creating collections to promote award-winning features and shorts.

Earlier this year, it released an Arabic remake of Perfect Strangers, starring Lebanese director and actress Nadine Labaki, Egyptian star Mona Zaki, Eyad Nassar, as well as Georges Khabbaz, Adel Karam, Fouad Yammine and Diamand Bou Abboud.

