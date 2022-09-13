Emmys 2022: Bill Hader praised for being the 'only person' in the audience to wear a mask

With 2022’s awards season back in full swing and proceedings returning to pre-pandemic levels, for many guests, Covid-19 precautions seemed to be a distant memory at the Emmy Awards.

However, one actor in the crowd stood out, wearing a mask amongst a sea of smiling faces. Saturday Night Live alumnus Bill Hader, who was nominated for four awards for Barry, as well as for a guest spot on Curb Your Enthusiasm, wore a black face mask during the evening.

Hader was seated next to Henry Winkler, 76, and appeared to be the only person in the Emmys crowd wearing a mask. The Emmys’ Covid-19 policy did not require guests to wear a mask for the event, however people were required to either offer proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to attend.

Hader, who suffers from an auto-immune condition, has previously spoken of the effects the pandemic has had on his anxiety, revealing that he almost never left his house between March 2020 and spring 2021, and continued to wear a mask daily on set, despite it being optional.

The images of Hader wearing a mask in the Emmys crowd have been praised on social media.

“Bill Hader is the only celebrity wearing a mask in a room full of high powered peer pressure,” one user wrote on Twitter. “Let this example help you next time you feel like the weirdo. Weird is good.”

“Respect to Bill Hader for unabashed mask wearing at a high-profile event,” another user wrote.

“It's important to see yourself represented on television, and Bill Hader wearing a mask in a room full of maskless people, thank you for making me feel seen. #Emmys2022”, said another user.

Hader missed out on any awards on the night, losing Best Actor in a Comedy Series to Jason Sudeikis for his role in Ted Lasso, which also won Best Comedy Show.

However, the pair, who are old friends, hugged it out as Sudeikis went on stage to accept his award.

