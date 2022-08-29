South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun dies aged 27

South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun has died. She was 27.

Fans of the actress and the South Korean media were informed of Yoo’s death when her brother posted the news on her Instagram account. The account has since been deactivated.

“On Aug 29, 2022, Joo-eun left this place and went to a comfortable place. If you have time, please say farewell to Joo-eun on her way,” her brother wrote, sharing details of her funeral.

He said Yoo died by suicide and shared a note she left behind at her request.

Yoo made her acting debut with a supporting role in tvN’s black comedy drama Big Forest in 2018. And while the supporting role helped grow her initial fan base, she became best known for her performance in the popular 2019 series Joseon Survival Period.

The time-travel drama starred Kang Ji-hwan, who was eventually replaced by Seo Ji-seok, Kyung Soo-jin, Song Won-seok and Park Se-wan. The story centres on a deliveryman, who used to be a famous archer, travelling back in time to the Joseon dynasty where he meets a famous Joseon-era thief.

South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun was known for her role in the 2019 time-travel series ‘Joseon Survival Period.' Photo: TV Chosun

Yoo was an up-and-coming actress, who was open about her goals in the industry and spoke about her craft and career in interviews.

“I want to do my best in the current situation. My goal is not to immediately become a superstar. I want to do acting step-by-step and build up my skills,” she said in an interview with Star News.

“It’s OK to not be a trend. I want to act well no matter what character I play. If I keep doing that, I think I will become an actress with good acting skills.”