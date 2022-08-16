British TV stars flock to 'House of the Dragon' premiere in London

The cast of House of the Dragon walked through a miniature castle to the red carpet for the British premiere of the Game of Thrones prequel in Leicester Square, London.

Stars who attended the event on Monday evening included Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, and Paddy Considine, who plays brother King Viserys Targaryen. Steve Toussaint, who takes on the role of Lord Corlys Velaryon, Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy, who play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen at different stages, and Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke, who star as Alicent Hightower, were also there.

HBO reportedly spent about $20 million per episode and the UK opening was fittingly lavish.

The cast dressed for the occasion, with Alcock donning a stunning black tulle gown, while Cooke turned heads in a form-fitting red velvet number.

Considine, Toussaint, Smith and Rhys Ifans also dressed in dapper suits.

Based on George R R Martin's Fire and Blood, House of the Dragon focuses on the Targaryen family during their reign of Westeros, two centuries before the events of hit HBO show Game of Thrones.

“This is Game of Thrones. It’s not a spin-off. That was what impressed me when I read the script,” said Considine on the red carpet, as reported in Variety.

“There are definitely things you will recognise from the future," producer Ryan J Condal said.

Game of Thrones was one of the most-watched shows when it was broadcast from 2011 to 2019, however the finale was met with criticism as fans expressed their disappointment at how it ended.

The new series is scheduled for release on HBO Max on August 21. It will come out in the UAE on OSN+ on August 22, with new episodes out weekly.

There are 10 episodes in the first season.

