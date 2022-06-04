Tamil thriller 'Suzhal - The Vortex' is made for a global audience, says Amazon

Amazon Prime Video unveiled its first original series in Tamil called Suzhal - The Vortez at the International Indian Film Academy Awards in Abu Dhabi.

Aparna Purohit, the head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, said she was confident the show's language would not hinder its wider appeal.

“We believe that viewers today are willing to explore content beyond geographic and linguistic boundaries. When you have a nuanced, suspenseful thriller with a strong emotional core, imbued with the feverish passion of the creators, you know that you have a winner on hand," she said.

The show's lead cast, including Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh and Sriya Reddy, attended the event held at the Etihad Arena on Friday.

Created by husband and wife directing duo Pushkar and Gayatri, known for their acclaimed 2017 film Vikram Vedha, the show is set in a village in South India, where the once-idyllic life of its residents is torn apart after a girl goes missing.

To boost the show's impact with non-Tamil-speaking audiences, Suzhal - The Vortex will be available in 30 languages, including French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish and Portuguese, on its release on June 17.

The eight-part thriller is being directed by Bramma and Anucharan M.

"Streaming has opened up many opportunities for homegrown content and there can’t be a better time for Indian shows and films to break international barriers," said creator Gayatri at the event. “With a dark mystery at core, the story will have the viewers at the edge of their seats."

Director Anucharan spoke about the show's potential universal appeal.

"Yes, it's set in a village in South India, but this could be any village anywhere in the world. The emotions and the heart of the story is universal," he said.

