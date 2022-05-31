Marvel Studios releases 'Ms. Marvel' posters ahead of show's debut

Kamala Khan is on her way.

Ms. Marvel will be released on June 8, the same day as Disney+ launches in the Middle East and North Africa, bringing to life the Pakistani-American teenager.

Ahead of the show’s arrival on to the small screen, Marvel Studios unveiled quirky, colourful posters of the cast.

We’re shown Khan (Iman Vellani) in her full Ms Marvel costume, as well as other supporting characters on the series such as Nakia Bahadir (Yasmeen Fletcher), Bruno Carrelli (Matt Lintz), Kamran (Rish Shah), and Zoe Zimmer (Laurel Marsden).

There’s also Khan's older brother Amir (Saagar Shaikh) and his wife, Tyesha (Travina Springer), as well as Kamala's parents Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff) and Yusuf (Mohan Kapoor).

Ms. Marvel is Vellani's first acting role and one she has said she hopes will help others to feel more represented and seen.

"The comics meant the world to me," Vellani said. "I hope people can see what I saw when I picked them up for the first time, and that tremendous amount of love. I felt seen and I want people to just feel less lonely, whether you're a fan of the Avengers, or you're Pakistani or Muslim, or you're a kid trying to figure out your place in this world. Everything. I think Kamala is such a universal character and a lot of people can relate to her."

The first season will consist of six episodes that will be broadcast weekly on Disney+, which has also unveiled a list of films and shows coming to the Mena region.

What is ‘Ms. Marvel’ about?

The show centres on Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American teenager living in New Jersey, who gains the miraculous ability to harness cosmic energy. When she isn’t being a superhero, she’s an avid gamer and Avengers fan and particularly loves Captain Marvel.

Khan is unable to fit in at school, but that changes when she acquires her powers — destined to integrate her right into the MCU. Vellani will get her big-screen appearance in 2023’s The Marvels, alongside Brie Larson, who will reprise her role as Captain Marvel.