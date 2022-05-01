13 new series and films coming to Netflix Middle East in May

New films, series, seasons and documentaries are coming to Netflix Middle East this month, from the much-anticipated Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 to South Korean series The Sound of Magic.

There's something for all ages, including the children, as Boss Baby brings a new season to family screens, while thriller lovers can look forward to another instalment of Spanish favourite Who Killed Sara?.

True crime buffs will also enjoy Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror, which documents efforts to take down a network of online chat rooms focused on sex crimes, as well as The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar, about a photojournalist's death that shook Argentina.

Here's what's new on Netflix this month.

'Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive'

Release date: May 3

Genre: Documentary

Language: English

This documentary follows Finnish freediver Johanna Nordblad as she attempts to set a world record for distance travelled under ice with one breath.

'The Sound of Magic'

Release date: May 6

Genre: Fantasy musical drama

Language: Korean

This new South Korean series, a fantasy musical drama, is based on Ha Il-kwon's webtoon Annarasumanara, on streaming platform Naver. Directed by Kim Sung-yoon, it tells the story of a magician living in an abandoned theme park who makes troubles disappear, and hope reappear, for a disenchanted teen enduring harsh realities.

'Welcome to Eden'

Release date: May 6

Genre: Thriller

Language: Spanish

A Spanish thriller, Welcome to Eden follows Zoa and four other young people who attend an exclusive party on a secret island. Although, what begins as a bit of fun ends up in dangerous territory as the supposed paradise is not what the group expects, and secrets and entrapments await.

'The Lincoln Lawyer'

Release date: May 13

Genre: Crime drama

Language: English

This new Netflix Original series is based on the bestselling novels by Michael Connelly and follows scrappy Los Angeles defence lawyer Mickey Haller (played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), who does legal work out of his Lincoln Town Car. When a colleague is murdered and leaves his job to Haller, the titular character is plunged into a conspiracy that all seems to revolve around one high-profile murder case. It also stars Neve Campbell.

'Bling Empire', season 2

Release date: May 13

Genre: Reality television

Language: English

Get set for a new instalment of wildly wealthy Asian and Asian-American fun-seekers who go all out with parties, glamour and drama in Los Angeles. This season there are new loves, new friends and plenty of new drama.

'Senior Year'

Release date: May 13

Genre: Comedy

Language: English

Rebel Wilson stars in this new film about a cheerleading stunt gone wrong, landing the star in a 20-year coma. When she wakes up aged 37, she's ready to live out her high school dream: becoming prom queen. So she goes back to school, only to find it's changed a bit since 2002.

'Vampire in the Garden'

Release date: May 16

Genre: Anime

Language: Japanese

Anime lovers will enjoy this new series from Wit Studio that charts a fateful meeting between a human and vampire queen that might just change the world. In the divided future, two girls want to do the forbidden: the human wants to play violin, while the vampire wants to see what the rest of the planet has to offer.

'Who Killed Sara?', season 3

Release date: May 18

Genre: Thriller

Language: Spanish

This is the third and final season of Spanish thriller Who Killed Sara? And as enemies become allies the truth is finally exposed. After being framed for his sister's murder, Alex is fixated on solving the mystery: what happened to Sara and who is the real culprit?

'Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror'

Release date: May 18

Genre: True crime

Language: Korean

This new documentary uncovers the 2019 chat room atrocities that shocked South Korea. An online network run rampant with sex crimes and abuse, with teenage victims, until a hunt to take down its operators took place.

'The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar'

Release date: May 19

Genre: True crime

Language: Spanish

This documentary examines the death of photojournalist Jose Luis Cabezas, whose murder rocked Argentina, exposing a political and financial conspiracy. It's the latest work from Argentinian filmmaker Alejandro Hartmann, who was also behind documetanry Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta.

'The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib'

Release date: May 19

Genre: Family animation

Language: English

This spin-off series picks up where the second Boss Baby film, Family Business, left off, as Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) does the voice of a tiny chief executive. Adult Ted Templeton Jr uses Tina's magical formula to turn himself back into the Boss Baby, but taking over BabyCorp is anything but child's play, as they say.

'Love, Death & Robots', volume 3

Release date: May 20

Genre: Animation

Language: English

Josh Brener as K-VRC in 'Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3'. Photo: Netflix

A third instalment of the Emmy-winning animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots returns, executive-produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and David Fincher (Mindhunter). Uncanny worlds and twisted delights await, as stories span horror, science fiction and fantasy, all with that signature wit and innovation.

'Stranger Things 4: Volume 1'

Release date: May 27

Genre: Horror

Language: English

There's plenty to anticipate as darkness returns to Hawkins in time for spring break, triggering new terror, fresh memories and the threat of war. The creators have said this is the darkest season of Stranger Things yet.

The first volume is scheduled to be released on May 27, with the second part coming on July 1.

