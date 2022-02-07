Leslie Jones and her salty Olympics commentary are winning the internet again

The most famous unofficial Olympics commentator is back, and she's winning social media all over again. Fresh from her viral Tokyo 2020 analyses, comedian and actress Leslie Jones is back with her colourful language to give her hot takes on all the action from the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

Using her phone to film her TV screen showing live broadcasts from various competitions, and then posting the clips on social media along with her hilarious commentary, Jones is racking up views and a whole lot of fans.

One of the most popular videos she's posted so far from the Games, with more than 400,000 views on TikTok alone, is of Ukraine's Maksym Nikitin and Oleksandra Nazarova in the Ice Dance Rhythm competition on Friday.

"Look at how pretty that girl's outfit is... and her ponytail is killing the game," Jones praised Nazarova, but was clearly not pleased with Nikitin's outfit.

"You better not drop her... not one time," she said.

Oleksandra Nazarova and Maksym Nikitin of Team Ukraine skate in the Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance - Team Event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Getty Images

Jones, an Emmy-nominated former writer on Saturday Night Live, began her Olympics commentary tradition on social media in 2016 during the Rio Summer Games, and soon went viral. Her popularity even led to US network NBC inviting her to Brazil as a correspondent that year. She returned for the job at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

And she was back on social media with the Tokyo Olympics last year, as hilarious as ever.

In one of her posts on dressage during the Summer Games, she asked if the horses were given any medals.

"Cause they’re doing all the work. She ain’t doin’ anything," she observed, referring to the rider. "I better see some horses on that podium."

Referring to artistic swimming as "Cirque du Soleil in the pool", Jones said athletes were basically "moonwalking in the water".

"Do you know what type of body muscle you need to have to be able to control…listen, I can’t do this [expletive] with a floatie.”

She also called triathletes "selfish" for being too athletic.

"You making me run, swim AND bike? How do you not get a participation medal for that?"

For the Winter Olympics, much of Jones' salty feedback is also reserved for live TV commentators.

"Terry you look good," Jones said of host Terry Gannon. "But whenever you sit with Tara [Lipinski] and Johnny [Weir], you just look like their chaperone. Johnny and Tara are choosing the stylistic violence.

"Oh my god, look at Johnny," she said of the figure skater and former Olympian. "Johnny I love you on every level of love."

Jones began her career as a stand-up comedian and joined Saturday Night Live in 2013, first as a writer and then as a featured cast member until 2019. She has also appeared in a number of films and TV shows, her most prominent being 2016 film Ghostbusters.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held until February 20.

