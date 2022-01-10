Bob Saget celebrity tributes: 'I love you so much Bobby,' writes John Stamos

As news broke that actor and comedian Bob Saget has died aged 65, many of his fellow stars took to social media to pay tribute and share their condolences.

Best known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House, he was also a comedian and host of the TV show America’s Funniest Home Videos. He was recently on tour of the US with his stand-up, playing a show in Jacksonville, Florida, the night before his death.

Saget's Full House co-star John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse, said on Twitter that he is broken and gutted and "in complete and utter shock” over the news, while also saying that he loved his former co-star so much.

"I love you so much Bobby," he wrote.

Kat Dennings, who co-starred with Saget on the early-2000s sitcom Raising Dad, was among the first to react to the news on Twitter, calling her TV father “the loveliest man", while sharing a photo of the two from the show.

I just can’t believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids. Such a loss 💔 pic.twitter.com/Yr6C3R4lEW — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

Candace Cameron Bure, who played his TV daughter DJ Tanner on Full House, also shared her condolences, saying he was "one of the best human beings" and that she "loved him so much".

Actor and comedian Jim Carrey shared a photo of the two together, while saying Saget had a "big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind".

Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake. :’^} pic.twitter.com/QVSITsfaVj — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 10, 2022

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried said he was still in shock from the news, while sharing a photo of the two together:

Comedian and Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander said that Saget’s death “hits deep” and called him the “definition of a ‘good egg’”.

Comedian Jon Stewart paid tribute to Saget, calling him “the funniest and nicest”.

American football star Julian Edelman paid tribute by sharing the Full House intro:

Comedian Ken Jeong said that "everyone loved him in the community" and that he was a "really good guy". "In tears typing this, he was that genuine and the world should know that."

Actress and comedian Mindy Kaling said he was "funny and kind" but also called him "the original Hot Dad".

Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-chief executive and chief content officer, paid tribute to Saget on his Instagram account. "He loved the art of standup," he wrote. "He was also charitable and kind. Funny on and off stage and will be missed."

Sarandos also encouraged people to donate to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, which "meant so much to" Saget.