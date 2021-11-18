How to watch Meghan Markle's surprise interview on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in the UAE

Eight months after her bombshell chat with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle has given a new TV interview set to be broadcast on Thursday in the US.

Meghan dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk to the host, who also happens to be her Montecito, California, neighbour.

The show’s Ellentube.com website has offered a summary of the interview, stating: “The activist and co-founder of Archewell will chat with Ellen about growing up and returning to California, as well as her New York Times best-selling children’s book The Bench.”

DeGeneres also shared a clip in which Meghan discusses how she used to drive to the same Warner Bros lot in which the show takes place, but for auditions. She says it was “very different” back then.

A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot. Don’t miss the rest of our interview tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pBihJLf0um — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 17, 2021

She would drive her “very, very old Ford Explorer Sport" and that eventually the key stopped working in the driver’s side door.

“I would open the trunk and climb in and then pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out, that’s how I would come to and fro.”

Asked by DeGeneres if anyone saw her, Meghan replies: “No, I would play it off. I’d go like, ‘Oh, I’m just looking for my resumé and my highlighters or my script. Oh maybe it’s back there’ and then crawl in.”

Can the episode be watched in the UAE?

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is available on OSN, so those with a subscription will be able to watch the full episode once it is broadcast in the US. However, because of the time difference, it will appear on Friday.

TheEllenShow YouTube channel also features interviews and clips from the show, so there's a chance the episode will be available there after it is broadcast, too.