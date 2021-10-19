Ellen DeGeneres to Abu Dhabi's Peter Rosalita: 'Your songs are amazing'

A month after his time on America's Got Talent came to an end, young Abu Dhabi singer Peter Rosalita is still enjoying the fruits of his viral success.

Peter, 10, who became an internet sensation in June when his audition for the 16th season of the reality TV show was posted on YouTube, appeared on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which was shown early on Tuesday in the UAE.

"I watched you on America's Got Talent and I just thought you were beautiful. Your songs are amazing. So good," DeGeneres told the youngster to loud applause from her studio audience.

Peter, who was flown to Los Angeles from Abu Dhabi for the TV appearance, was also quizzed about his plane journey.

"That's a long plane ride," DeGeneres said, asking him what he did during the 15-hour journey.

"I watch, I sleep, I watch and eat and sleep," the youngster replies.

Peter then performed Never Enough, from the film The Greatest Showman, which he had said earlier was one of his favourite songs.

"It was great … I had so much fun and they are all very nice. I finally saw and talked to Ellen … that was so great and I loved it," the singer told The National. "I loved the dressing room they assigned to me. It was very beautiful and clean.

"She also gave me a surprise VIP tour inside Warner Bros Studios and it was an amazing experience. I hope I'll be seeing Ellen again soon."

Abu Dhabi's Peter Rosalita will be a guest on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'. Photo: Mary Jane Villegas

Monday's episode also featured The X-Files actor turned singer-songwriter David Duchovny, who has released his third album, Gestureland, and YouTube star Liza Koshy, whose Liza on Demand series is returning for a third season

Earlier this year, DeGeneres announced the current 19th season of her long-running show, would be her last. The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which started in 2003, has won more than 61 Daytime Emmy Awards.

"You may wonder why I've decided to end after 19 seasons. The truth is, I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it's time," a tearful DeGeneres said in May. “I promise you that we’re going to have a fantastic final season. It will be a season where I truly get to say, ‘Thank You. Thank you all.’ Every day will be a celebration."

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Peter Rosalita at Universal Studios in Hollywood. Photo: Mary Jane Villegas

Peter, a Grade 5 student at Richmindale school in Abu Dhabi, was eliminated from America's Got Talent after the semi-finals on the viewer-voted show. On his return from Los Angeles, he told The National that he would resume his studies and also focus on his music career.

“AGT has given me the chance to fulfil one of my dreams and taught me a lot of valuable lessons that I will be taking with me as I continue to pursue my singing,” he said.

“It is a dream come true to have been one of the contestants, being able to share my singing talent with the world and make a lot of people happy. I will always be grateful to AGT for the wonderful experience they have given me.”

On Tuesday, the youngster shared a clip from his Ellen DeGeneres show appearance.

"It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to sit and be interviewed on The Ellen Degeneres Show. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity and this is surely one for the books," he posted. "To the one and only Ellen DeGeneres, thank you. Another goosebump moment for me."