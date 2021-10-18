Abu Dhabi's Peter Rosalita to be a guest on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

A month after his time on America's Got Talent came to an end, young Abu Dhabi singer Peter Rosalita is still enjoying the fruits of his viral success.

Peter, 10, who became an internet sensation in June when his audition for the 16th season of the reality TV show was posted on YouTube, will appear on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which will be shown early on Tuesday in the UAE.

"You won’t want to miss America’s Got Talent semi-finalist Peter Rosalita! The 10-year-old wowed the judges and audiences with his singing, and you’ll be just as impressed with his performance on the show," said a post on the show's website.

Abu Dhabi's Peter Rosalita will be one of the guests on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'. Photo: Mary Jane Villegas

Peter will appear alongside The X-Files actor David Duchovny, who's released his third music album Gestureland, and YouTube star Liza Koshy, whose Liza on Demand series is returning for a third season.

A teaser for the episode shows Peter discussing his viral audition and his time on America's Got Talent with host Ellen DeGeneres. He also performs one of his favourite songs, Never Enough, from the film The Greatest Showman.

Quote I hope I'll be seeing Ellen again soon Peter Rosalita

"It was great … I had so much fun and they are all very nice. I finally saw and talked to Ellen … that was so great and I loved it," Peter tells The National. "I loved the dressing room they assigned to me. It was very beautiful and clean.

"She also gave me a surprise VIP tour inside Warner Bros Studios and it was an amazing experience. I hope I'll be seeing Ellen again soon."

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Peter Rosalita at Universal Studios in Hollywood. Photo: Mary Jane Villegas

Earlier this year, DeGeneres announced that her show, now on its 19th season, would be her last. The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which started in 2003, has won more than 61 Daytime Emmy Awards.

"You may wonder why I've decided to end after 19 seasons. The truth is, I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it's time," a tearful DeGeneres said in May. “I promise you that we’re going to have a fantastic final season. It will be a season where I truly get to say, ‘Thank You. Thank you all.’ Every day will be a celebration."

Peter, a Grade 5 student at Richmindale school in Abu Dhabi, was eliminated from America's Got Talent after the semi-finals on the viewer-voted show. On his return from Los Angeles, he told The National that he would resume his studies and also focus on his music career.

“AGT is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that has given me the chance to fulfil one of my dreams and taught me a lot of valuable lessons that I will be taking with me as I continue to pursue my singing,” he said.

“It is a dream come true to have been one of the contestants, being able to share my singing talent with the world and make a lot of people happy. I will always be grateful to AGT for the wonderful experience they have given me.”