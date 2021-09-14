Marvel's Hawkeye gets a new partner in first Disney+ trailer for new series

Marvel fans got a first glimpse of Hawkeye in his headlining series on Disney+ on Monday – but it looks like the master archer is not alone.

Set to the tune of Andy Williams’s Christmas classic It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, the cheerful trailer shows Jeremy Renner return as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye, who just wants to enjoy the festive season with his family. But a masked vigilante, dressed like Barton’s Avengers alter ego Ronin, soon disrupts proceedings.

“The past has caught up with me,” Barton says in a voiceover.

The masked character is soon revealed to be Kate Bishop, played by actress Hailee Steinfeld, who declares herself “the world’s greatest archer”. Barton and Bishop then form a bond and are seen battling a few baddies together.

Comic book fans will know that Bishop is a Hawkeye-in-training and will likely take over the mantle from Barton.

Also seen in the trailer are Vera Farmiga, who plays Bishop’s mother, and Alaqua Cox, who plays Marvel character Echo.

Conspicuously absent from the first teaser is Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh, who made her debut in Black Widow earlier this year, and who has been cast in the show. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ever-expanding storyline, Yelena blames Barton for her sister Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow’s death, so an ultimate face-off is definitely in the offing.

Set after the events of the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame, the six-part Hawkeye joins Marvel's growing TV slate, which includes the series Wandavision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features. The feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen,” series producer Trinh Tran told comicbook.com in November.

“The idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter.”

Hawkeye premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 24, with new episodes released weekly.

