Egyptian actor Bayoumi Fouad praises UAE for medical care after falling ill during visit

Egyptian actor Bayoumi Fouad has thanked the UAE for the care he received in the country while recovering from an illness that made him "lose consciousness" for two days.

“I am in the UAE,” the Dedo star revealed on Instagram on Tuesday. “I was struck with a heavy cold, the type we used to get long ago. I lost consciousness for 48 hours.

“I can’t tell you how much care and love I saw from various departments, like the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Health,” Bayoumi wrote, saying that he was assured he had not contracted Covid-19.

“There were people who didn’t know who Bayoumi Fouad is,” he said. “But they knew I was their guest. Thank you UAE.”

Known as "The Joker" of Egyptian drama, Bayoumi has been one of the country's most prolific actors of the past decade, acting in a handful of films and television series every year.

In his early years, he was part of a theatre troupe before turning to a career in advertising.

Bayoumi began pursuing acting professionally in the late 2000s, landing small roles in films, such as the 2009 thriller Badal Faqed. His big break came with the 2010 comedy series Al Kabeer Awy and the 2013 show Mawja Hara.

Bayoumi has starred in dozens of projects in the past decade across film, television, radio and theatre. His most recent projects include the critically acclaimed thriller series Cairo: Kabul, which premiered during Ramadan this year.

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

