Egyptian star Sherihan shines as Coco Chanel in new TV musical

Great art and fashion are timeless.

This principle was on display this week when Sherihan Shalakani, who goes by first name only, made her anticipated television return with Coco Chanel.

The musical is available to stream on MBC Shahid – under its paid-for tier Shahid VIP – and in it, the Egyptian actress plays the pioneering French designer.

The turn marks Sherihan’s first starring role since the 2001 film Al Eshk Wal Damm, after which she retired, owing to being diagnosed with salivary gland cancer.

Twenty years later, Sherihan is a vibrant and vivacious presence in her small-screen return, as she embodies a figure whose uncompromising spirit echoes her own approach to life and art.

Here are five reasons to watch Coco Chanel.

1. The anticipation is palpable

Regional fans and the Arab entertainment industry have been waiting for two decades to see Sherihan’s return.

Viewers would have sensed her nerve after the rather trembling bow she gave the theatre audience upon stepping on stage – designed as 1920s Paris – as Coco Chanel in her early years, a failing cabaret singer and aspiring designer.

This was the only wobble in what was a strong performance.

She may have been away for a while, but Sherihan is a seasoned professional on screen and stage, and that experience shines through in a well-rounded performance as the fashion pioneer.

From her wicked humour and rebellious spirit to her crippling pangs of loneliness, Sherihan captures the various emotions of Coco Chanel in a tailor-made performance.

2. It's a mix of musical and drama

An interesting aspect about Coco Chanel is that it’s a stage production shot for television.

The former format succeeds through its visceral energy, while the latter is suitable to capture the drama and emotion.

As a result, the production plays it down the middle.

Coco Chanel has five major musical set pieces varying in style and mood.

Ya Birnati (My Hat), a number about Chanel’s exquisite feather hat designs, is vibrant and jazzy with Sherihan and co tap-dancing along the Parisian streets.

On the other end of the spectrum is Mannequin, a desolate ballad in which a forlorn Chanel compares a life devoid of love to that of the fashion dummies adorning her atelier.

While Sherihan's voice was clearly affected by her 2001 diagnosis and recovery, that raspiness to her vocals only serves to give Mannequin extra pathos.

3. The costumes are on point

One of the most difficult jobs of Coco Chanel belonged to the costume department.

Not only did they have to create effective recreations of the designer’s famous works, but also evoke the fashion sense of 1920s Paris.

On that score, costume designer Reem El Adl and her team did a great job with gender-challenging ensembles of shirts, trousers and bow ties, and Chanel signature pieces such as the black dress.

Another standout piece Sherihan wore in key scenes was a lovely circa-1910 dress of pale pink lace and pintucks, with a velvet bow and worn with Chanel’s trademark pearls.

4. Coco Chanel's wisdom

Sherihan showcases the intensity of Coco Chanel's character. Courtesy: MBC

For all the glitz and glamour surrounding Chanel’s life, it’s easy to forget her pioneering approach to fashion and marketing.

Playwright Medhat Al Adl explores this through a number of winning scenes showcasing Chanel's philosophy to work.

When finally opening her atelier on Paris's Rue Cambon in 1910, Chanel explains to her team that her designs will always be "simple, comfortable and elegant."

Chanel also knew the power of influencers more than a century ago. In one scene she dresses up a socialite in a daring outfit, without charge, knowing “the scandal” that would ensue would result in a boost in business.

And in a lovely exchange with a US reporter, Chanel explains and distils some of her principles.

“There is a difference between how old you are and how mature you are,” she says. “It’s the same difference as who wears the dress and how they wear it.”

Chanel then points to a particular outfit.

“That dress there is rather cheap,” she says. “But if I wear it, then it becomes in fashion.”

5. It marks a great comeback

While Coco Chanel is entertaining to the casual viewer, it is also a moving experience for Sherihan fans.

The two women led different lives, but they share certain similar qualities that allow certain scenes to resonate deeply.

Chanel’s desire to stand out from the pack is similar to Sherihan’s drive when emerging on the scene in the early 1980s.

While her personal setbacks differ, Chanel’s dogged desire to bounce back with grace and wisdom mirrors Sherihan’s recent return to the small screen earlier in the year.

Sherihan’s tears as she stands with the cast, soaking up the audience's applause, is also a victorious moment to savour.

If the latest career move follows the trajectory of Channel’s industry comeback in the aftermath of The Second World War, then Sherihan’s return to the public eye means the best is yet to come.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Profile of Tamatem Date started: March 2013 Founder: Hussam Hammo Based: Amman, Jordan Employees: 55 Funding: $6m Funders: Wamda Capital, Modern Electronics (part of Al Falaisah Group) and North Base Media

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Tuesday results: Singapore bt Malaysia by 29 runs

UAE bt Oman by 13 runs

Hong Kong bt Nepal by 3 wickets Final:

Thursday, UAE v Hong Kong

RESULTS - ELITE MEN 1. Henri Schoeman (RSA) 57:03

2. Mario Mola (ESP) 57:09

3. Vincent Luis (FRA) 57:25

4. Leo Bergere (FRA)57:34

5. Jacob Birtwhistle (AUS) 57:40

6. Joao Silva (POR) 57:45

7. Jonathan Brownlee (GBR) 57:56

8. Adrien Briffod (SUI) 57:57

9. Gustav Iden (NOR) 57:58

10. Richard Murray (RSA) 57:59

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m; Winner: Gurm, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Al Nafece, Al Muatasm Al Balushi, Mohammed Ramadan 6pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: Ashton Tourettes, Adrie de Vries, Ibrahim Aseel 6.30pm: Arabian Triple Crown – Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Ottoman, Adrie de Vries, Abdallah Al Hammadi 7pm: Liwa Oasis – Group 2 (PA) 300,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Hakeemat Muscat, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Ganbaru, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

