The 22 best games on the Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2, which was released more than a year ago, has firmly established itself as a worthy successor to one of the best-selling consoles of all time.

With nearly 20 million units sold since its launch in June 2025, Nintendo has announced that the Switch 2's retail price will increase from $449.99 to $499.99 in the US on September 1, making it one of the rare modern consoles to receive a price rise less than two years after release.

No console is complete without great games, though, and Switch 2 has continued to grow its library. Here, we highlight the best games since its release – titles that have defined the early life of the system, as well as refined versions of older games.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom Remastered

Both remasters come with improved visuals. Photo: Nintendo Show caption: Both remasters come with improved visuals. Photo: Nintendo

Metacritic scores: 95 & 94

Key review: “Lives up to the high expectations created by the success of Breath of the Wild” – Shacknews

Both beloved titles from Switch return with enhanced graphics and performance, taking full advantage of Switch 2's upgraded hardware. These remasters provide an opportunity for players to revisit the game’s kingdom of Hyrule with improved visuals and smoother gameplay.

2. Hades II

Hades II offers character-driven storytelling. Photo: Supergiant Games Show caption: Hades II offers character-driven storytelling. Photo: Superg…

Metacritic scores: 95

Key review: “Hades II is much more than a sequel. Supergiant Games’s work exceeds all expectations, with a gameplay loop that keeps you hooked at every moment” – IGN Spain

Supergiant Games returns with another masterfully crafted rogue-like release. Hades II is a mix of fast-paced action, character-driven storytelling and expressive art that has made it one of the year’s most captivating titles. The sequel also introduces a richer overworld, more complex upgrade paths and a broader supporting cast that grows with each run.

Players have embraced its balance of challenge and accessibility, where every defeat teaches something useful. Hades II continues Supergiant’s tradition of presenting games with warmth, personality and unmistakable identity.

3. Mina the Hollower

Mina the Hollower, Yacht Club Games's gothic action-adventure, is inspired by classic Game Boy-era titles. Photo: Yacht Club Games Show caption: Mina the Hollower, Yacht Club Games's gothic action-adventur…

Metacritic score: 91

Key review: “Mina the Hollower is another masterpiece from Yacht Club Games. It’s one of those games that only gets better the more you play it, and considering how enjoyable it is off the hop, that’s really saying something” – Nintendo Insider

Yacht Club Games follows up the success of Shovel Knight with a top-down action adventure inspired by Game Boy Colour classics. Players take on the role of Mina, a whip-wielding adventurer with the ability to burrow underground, using her unique movement abilities to navigate dungeons, uncover secrets and battle a range of supernatural foes.

What elevates Mina the Hollower beyond nostalgia is the confidence of its design. The game combines precise combat, rewarding exploration and a striking gothic aesthetic, while introducing enough modern refinements to feel fresh.

4. Hollow Knight: Silksong

Silksong is the long-awaited sequel to the 2017 game Hollow Knight. Photo: Team Cherry Show caption: Silksong is the long-awaited sequel to the 2017 game Hollow …

Metacritic score: 91

Key review: “A staggering achievement in world-building and narrative depth” – VGC

The game is a rich Metroidvania with beautifully animated environments, deep combat mechanics and a compelling story. Switch 2 enhancements improve frame rate and visuals, making it one of the best ways to experience Silksong.

5. Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza features jungle-based challenges. Photo: Nintendo Show caption: Donkey Kong Bananza features jungle-based challenges. Photo:…

Metacritic score: 91

Key review: “A thrilling revival of a Nintendo icon, bursting with inventive level design” – Polygon

Bananza is a Switch 2-exclusive 3D platformer featuring jungle ecosystems, co-operative animal companions and rhythm-based jungle challenges. It leverages the system’s hardware for stunning visuals and smooth gameplay.

6. and Roger

and Roger is a short interactive drama that uses simple actions to explore memory and human connection. Photo: Kodansha Show caption: and Roger is a short interactive drama that uses simple acti…

Metacritic score: 90

Key review: “and Roger captures the sum and substance of dementia by centring on the perspective of a character with the condition, unveiling a point of view that is often avoided” – RPG Fan

A routine morning becomes unsettling when a young girl wakes to find that her father is missing and an unfamiliar man is in their home. From there, and Roger gradually reframes what the player sees, using changes in perspective and interaction to reveal a more complicated emotional story.

Developed by TearyHand Studio, the game lasts about an hour and avoids traditional exposition wherever possible. Everyday tasks become fragmented or difficult, allowing its mechanics to communicate confusion and distress. Its short running time gives the experience a concentrated impact, while its restrained visual style ensures the focus remains on the relationship at the centre of the story.

7. Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem leans into psychological horror. Photo: Capcom Show caption: Resident Evil Requiem leans into psychological horror. Photo…

Metacritic score: 90

Key review: “Requiem is not a final, but a threshold. And as it crosses that threshold scented with nostalgia, it renews confidence and hope through the path it opens for the series' future” – Oyungezer

Capcom returns to its flagship horror series with a darker, more introspective chapter. Resident Evil Requiem leans heavily into atmosphere, combining tight resource management with a narrative that explores the psychological toll of survival.

The game balances familiarity with innovation, offering a refined combat system alongside more open-ended environments. It is a confident continuation of the series’ recent resurgence, delivering scares that feel both earned and enduring.

8. Pokemon Pokopia

Metacritic score: 89

Key review: “Pokemon Pokopia is a fantastic entry to the cosy and townbuilding genres, and easily one of the greatest Pokemon games I’ve played” – Loot Level Chill

The latest entry in the long-running series introduces the Pokopia region, blending open-world exploration with a renewed focus on creature interaction. Building on the foundations of recent titles, it refines traversal and battle systems while placing greater emphasis on player choice and environmental storytelling.

The game’s biggest strength lies in how it modernises familiar mechanics without losing the charm that defines the franchise. With improved performance and a more cohesive world design, Pokemon Pokopia feels like a measured but meaningful step forward.

9. Split Fiction

Metacritic score: 89

Key review: “Split Fiction is a perfect game, I can’t put it any other way” – PSX Extreme

Under the guidance of Lebanese-Swedish director Josef Fares, game design studio Hazelight has produced some of the best co-op game experiences. Its latest game, Split Fiction, is about two writers – one penning a sci-fi and the second writing a fantasy – who both get sucked into virtually constructed versions of their stories.

The game received rave reviews upon its release on other consoles, and can now be enjoyed on Switch 2.

10. Pragmata

Metacritic score: 88

Key review: “Pragmata is Capcom at its best. As good as this company can be with its established franchises, it's when it tries to do something different that we get the real gold” – Digitally Downloaded

After years of anticipation, Capcom’s science-fiction adventure arrived with a story set on a near-future lunar research station. Players control Hugh Williams, an astronaut stranded on the moon, alongside Diana, a mysterious android whose hacking abilities are essential for survival.

Pragmata stands out for its unusual combination of action and puzzle-solving. Encounters require players to balance combat with real-time hacking mechanics, creating a rhythm unlike most modern shooters.

11. Simogo Legacy Collection

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Metacritic score: 88

Key review: “Even if you end up playing only one or two of the games, the level of quality showcased in Simogo Legacy Collection makes it well worth owning” – Video Chums

This collection brings together key works from Swedish indie studio Simogo, offering players a chance to experience its most influential titles in one package. Known for blending storytelling with inventive mechanics, the studio’s catalogue ranges from musical puzzlers to narrative-driven adventures.

More than a simple compilation, the collection contextualises Simogo’s creative evolution. It highlights a studio that has consistently prioritised mood, experimentation and artistic identity over convention, making it an essential release for players interested in the medium’s more expressive side.

12. Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 continues a long legacy of the fighting game's popularity among fans. Photo: Capcom Show caption: Street Fighter 6 continues a long legacy of the fighting gam…

Metacritic score: 87

Key review: “The series’ most cinematic entry yet, with a branching narrative that feels truly player-driven” – Eurogamer

This iteration brings the full fighting experience to Switch 2, with cross-platform online play, performance modes, and a robust roster of classic and new fighters.

13. Mario Kart World

The Mario Kart series gets its first mainline entry in more than a decade. Photo: Nintendo Show caption: The Mario Kart series gets its first mainline entry in more …

Metacritic score: 86

Key review: “Mario Kart World is bold, ambitious and utterly charming” – Loot Level Chill

The biggest game release alongside the launch of Switch 2 is Mario Kart World, the first new mainline entry in the Mario Kart series in more than a decade. This instalment introduces open-world tracks, off-road mechanics, elimination modes and supports up to 24-player races. It also features unlockable costumes, which offer a fresh take on the beloved racing series.

14. Deltarune

RPG fans consider Deltarune to be one of the best games in the genre. Photo: GameMaker Studio 2 Show caption: RPG fans consider Deltarune to be one of the best games in t…

Metacritic score: 86

Key review: “Deltarune continues to push the boundaries of storytelling in RPGs, with its signature charm and inventive mechanics” – Game Informer

Chapter 3 of Toby Fox’s acclaimed RPG series arrives on Switch 2, offering expanded graphics, new combat systems and extra content that leverages the console’s performance enhancements.

15. Super Mario Bros Wonder: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park

Mario navigates one of the game's lava-filled stages in Super Mario Bros Wonder, Nintendo's acclaimed side-scrolling platform adventure. Photo: Nintendo Show caption: Mario navigates one of the game's lava-filled stages in Supe…

Metacritic score: 85

Key review: “An inessential but enjoyable expansion for the best 2D Mario game of the modern era, with some fun multiplayer distractions and a soupcon of new single-player content” – Metro GameCentral

Super Mario Bros Wonder makes the transition to Switch 2 with improved visuals, smoother performance and additional content designed to showcase the new hardware. The centrepiece is Meetup in Bellabel Park, a new multiplayer-focused expansion that introduces fresh stages, challenges and co-operative activities.

16. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Metacritic score: 85

Key review: “A solid port that captures the essence of Night City on the go” – IGN

This version of Cyberpunk was optimised for Switch 2 with improved loading times, adaptive resolution and control refinements for hand-held and docked play.

17. Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut

Metacritic score: 85

Key review: “An incredible introduction to the Yakuza series, polished and full of life” – IGN

The Director’s Cut version brings Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima’s prequel adventures to Switch 2 with enhanced visuals, smoother frame rates and all previously released content. It’s an ideal way for newcomers and returning fans to experience the gritty world of Kamurocho.

18. Lies of P: Complete Edition

Lies of P: Complete Edition brings Neowiz’s gothic action role-playing game and its expansion to Nintendo Switch 2. Photo: Neowiz Show caption: Lies of P: Complete Edition brings Neowiz’s gothic action ro…

Metacritic score: 85

Key review: “Lies of P: Complete Edition remains one of the finest soulslikes available, combining methodical combat, rewarding progression and a compelling reimagining of Pinocchio with the excellent Overture expansion” – Noisy Pixel

Inspired by the story of Pinocchio, Lies of P takes place in Krat, a Belle Epoque city overrun by mechanical puppets. Players guide P through its ruined streets, combining precise attacks, defensive parries and interchangeable mechanical arms while uncovering the circumstances behind the city’s collapse.

The Complete Edition includes the original 2023 game and Overture, a substantial prequel expansion set before the Puppet Frenzy. Together, they offer the full Krat storyline alongside new enemies, weapons and locations. Some visual compromises have been made for Nintendo Switch 2, but the elaborate art direction, demanding combat and unsettling atmosphere remain intact.

19. The Drifter

The Drifter combines the structure of a classic point-and-click adventure with the pace of a pulp thriller. Photo: Powerhoof Show caption: The Drifter combines the structure of a classic point-and-cl…

Metacritic score: 84

Key review: “With flawless pacing and poignant voice acting, paired with a captivating story full of intrigue, The Drifter goes above and beyond all expectations” – Cubed3

Mick Carter has spent years moving between temporary jobs and avoiding his past. Forced to return to his hometown, he witnesses a murder, is pursued by armed men and killed, only to find himself thrust back into his body moments before his death. The mystery soon expands into a conspiracy involving violence, science fiction and forces he does not understand.

Australian studio Powerhoof keeps the story moving at a pace rarely associated with point-and-click games. Its puzzles are closely integrated into the action, while expressive pixel art, strong voice acting and sharp narration sustain the atmosphere. The result retains the pleasures of a traditional adventure game without allowing its investigative structure to slow the thrill around it.

20. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond brings back one of Nintendo's most beloved characters. Photo: Nintendo Show caption: Metroid Prime 4: Beyond brings back one of Nintendo's most b…

Metacritic score: 78

Key review: “Samus Aran makes a strong comeback: Metroid Prime 4 is not only a great game, but also looks fantastic” – 4P.de

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond marks the return of one of Nintendo’s most acclaimed franchises, bringing a renewed sense of scale and atmosphere to Samus Aran’s journey. The game ventures into unfamiliar regions of space, where ancient Chozo history and new threats converge.

Early impressions highlight richer world building, more deliberate pacing and environments designed for thoughtful exploration rather than spectacle. With expanded suit abilities and refined combat, Beyond seeks to balance nostalgia with innovation, offering a measured yet ambitious step forward for a series cherished by long-time fans.

21. Virtua Fighter 5 REVO World Stage

Akira lands a decisive strike on Goh in Virtua Fighter 5 REVO World Stage, Sega's latest update to its long-running fighting game series. Photo: Sega Show caption: Akira lands a decisive strike on Goh in Virtua Fighter 5 REV…

Metacritic score: 78

Key review: “For the asking price, it's hard to find much to fault with Virtua Fighter 5 on Switch 2. The slick, 60fps gameplay is approachable enough for newcomers, but with layers upon layers of depth to uncover, dedicated fight fans will find plenty to enjoy” – Nintendo Life

Sega’s long-running fighting series returns with an expanded version of Virtua Fighter 5, bringing enhanced online features and a renewed focus on competitive play. While the foundations remain familiar, the World Stage edition modernises the experience for a new audience.

Unlike many contemporary fighting games, Virtua Fighter continues to favour technical mastery over spectacle. Its emphasis on timing, positioning and mechanical depth has helped it maintain a devoted following, and this latest release serves as a reminder of why the series remains so influential within the genre.

22. Mario Tennis Fever

Mario Tennis Fever introduces new courts and mechanics. Photo: Nintendo Show caption: Mario Tennis Fever introduces new courts and mechanics. Phot…

Metacritic score: 77

Key review: “Mario Tennis Fever keeps up the tradition of the series by bringing a fun and funny tennis game based on the Mario universe to Nintendo's latest console” – Starbit

Nintendo revisits its long-running sports spin-off with a more refined and competitive edge. Mario Tennis Fever blends arcade-style accessibility with deeper shot mechanics, introducing new stamina systems and dynamic court conditions that shift the pace of matches.

While it retains the series’ signature charm and colourful roster, the game places greater emphasis on timing and positioning, rewarding more deliberate play. It is a confident update that balances party-friendly appeal with enough depth to keep experienced players engaged.