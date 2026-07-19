Beyonce, Jay-Z, Timothee Chalamet and more: Celebrities at the World Cup final

The 2026 World Cup final drew actors, musicians and athletes to New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday as Spain faced Argentina.

Tom Cruise, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Serena Williams, Pharrell Williams, Matt Damon and Timothee Chalamet were among those shown during the TV broadcast or photographed inside the stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kylie Jenner, David and Victoria Beckham, Dua Lipa, Mick Jagger, Anya Taylor-Joy and Richard Gere also attended. The match was preceded by a closing ceremony and included the first official half-time show for a World Cup final.

Beyonce and Jay-Z

Long-time football fans Jay-Z and Beyonce attended the match together. AFP Info

Beyonce and Jay-Z were shown together during television coverage of the final.

The couple previously incorporated the World Cup into one of their concerts in 2018, screening France's victory over Croatia inside the Stade de France before performing the second of two Paris dates on their On the Run II tour.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise delivered a speech before the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match. AFP Info

Tom Cruise appeared on the pitch during the closing ceremony and delivered a speech about the 48 teams that had competed across Canada, Mexico and the US.

Wearing a black polo shirt and jeans, the actor reflected on the tournament before introducing the two finalists.

Cruise was later photographed with David, Victoria and Cruz Beckham in the stands.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams was shown in the stands during the match after appearing at Fanatics Fest in New York in the days leading up to the final.

The former tennis world No 1 is a member of the advisory board for the Fifa Global Citizen Education Fund, which the half-time show supported. The fund aims to raise $100 million for education and football programmes for children.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso Damon

Luciana Barroso Damon and Matt Damon attended the match during the opening weekend of Matt's latest film The Odyssey. AFP Info

Matt Damon attended with his wife, Luciana Barroso Damon, who is from Argentina.

The couple were photographed together inside the stadium, with Barroso Damon supporting Argentina against Spain.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Timothee Chalamet attended alongside Kylie Jenner, with the couple photographed together in a stadium suite.

Before kick-off, Chalamet carried the official match ball on to the pitch. He wore a blue Adidas shirt and black trousers, while Jenner was dressed in black.

David and Victoria Beckham

From left, Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Tom Cruise and Jackie Apostel sat together during the match. AFP Info

David and Victoria Beckham attended together after appearing at several matches during the tournament.

The former England captain had been photographed speaking to Chalamet during Spain's semi-final victory over France five days earlier. Their son Cruz joined them at the final, along with Tom Cruise.

Pharrell Williams, Dua Lipa and other stars

Pharrell Williams was shown during the TV broadcast, shortly after cameras picked out actor Will Ferrell in the crowd.

The Happy singer was misidentified during the broadcast as A$AP Rocky, who at first referred to him as "AKA Rocky". The moment quickly went viral.

Dua Lipa was also shown during the match, while Mick Jagger and Tate McRae were photographed inside the stadium.

Anya Taylor-Joy attended with her husband, musician Malcolm McRae. Richard Gere arrived with his wife, Alejandra Silva.

Julia Garner, Jon Hamm, Gayle King, Hoyeon, Javier Bardem, Maria Valverde and Winnie Harlow were also among the guests.

Sporting stars

Former American football star Tom Brady was seen taking photos at the World Cup Final. Getty Images Info

Tom Brady attended with his son Benjamin, while Patrick Mahomes watched from a suite with his wife, Brittany.

Victor Wembanyama, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson, James Harden, Draymond Green and Tyrese Haliburton were among the basketball players present.

American football players Rob Gronkowski, Odell Beckham Jr and Jaxson Dart also attended, as did Olympic champions Lindsey Vonn and Ilia Malinin.

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz carried the Louis Vuitton trunk containing the World Cup trophy on to the pitch before the match.

Stars on stage

Canadian singer Justin Bieber performed durign the first World Cup Final half-time show. AFP Info

Several of the celebrities at the stadium took part in the entertainment programme. IShowSpeed, Post Malone, Swae Lee, Jennifer Hudson, Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Laura Pausini performed before kick-off, while Tom Cruise addressed the crowd from the pitch.

Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira and Burna Boy were among the half-time performers, with appearances from Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Coldplay, Gustavo Dudamel and characters from the Muppets.