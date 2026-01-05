My UAE Collection: Inside the Dubai Lego minifigure collection valued at Dh500,000

When the first Lego minifigure appeared in 1978, it immediately resonated with children. It was only four bricks tall but quietly transformed the future of the Danish toy company.
These characters introduced personality and storytelling to the sets children built, turning static creations into lively scenes filled with heroes, villains and everyday people.
In the decades since, the minifigure has grown into a cultural phenomenon. More than 10,000 unique designs exist today, spanning classic Lego themes, modern franchises, special collaborations and extremely rare, limited editions.
For many fans, the minifigure has become the most desirable part of any set. That fascination has created a global community of collectors who build entire displays dedicated to these small but expressive characters.
Among them is Dubai resident Warren Chang, who has spent nearly 20 years gathering one of the city’s most dedicated collections.
Walk into Chang’s home office, and the sight is staggering. Hundreds of Lego minifigures line the walls in perfectly arranged rows. Superheroes stand next to classic astronauts, movie characters share space with vintage designs from the 1980s and rare gold-plated figures sit quietly among more common pieces. It is colourful, organised and personal. Every character represents dedicated effort and lasting memories.
Chang, a Korean-American businessman who has lived in Dubai for 16 years, began collecting Lego long before the city became his home.
“I grew up with Lego, especially the classic space themes,” he says. “I would get these amazing sets and spend hours building. It was something I treasured as a kid.”
That nostalgia is central to his passion today. Over the years he realised he was most drawn to the minifigures themselves. “They are the prized part for a lot of collectors. Many sets have a unique figure you can only get in that box, so collecting them becomes the real goal.”
His collection grew slowly. He focused on retail purchases rather than chasing high aftermarket prices, and one figure led to another. Before long, he found himself creating displays, organising shelves and tracking new releases. It became more than a hobby. It became a way of revisiting the joy of childhood.
Among his collection sits one of Lego’s most sought-after characters: Mr Gold, a limited-edition figure released in 2013. Only 5,000 were made worldwide. “I got mine during that period,” he says. “The price varies, but maybe around Dh20,000 to Dh30,000 in the condition I have.”
Despite its value, he has never considered getting rid of it. “The value doesn’t matter to me. I have no intention of selling any of them.”
Another item carries a more sentimental weight: the very first Lego minifigure ever produced, dating back to 1978. “It’s a police officer. I was born in 1978, so it is a nice coincidence,” he says. “I even remember playing with that figure as a kid.”
For Chang, the collection is less about investment and more about connection. “When I am working at my desk and look over at the display, it feels good,” he says. “I remember when I collected certain figures and what I was doing at that time.”
Since most minifigures come packaged within larger sets, many collectors face the challenge of storage. Chang has taken a practical approach.
“I build a lot of the sets,” he says. “But life is more hectic now. During the pandemic, I gave many sets to charity so kids could have the same connection with Lego that I did.”
Other sets are stored away, waiting for the day he has more time. He does not treat his hobby as a business. “I am not here to resell anything,” he says. “I collect because I love it.”
As the number of figures grew, so did the question of how far he wanted to go. “I talked with my wife about it. I either had to collect every minifigure ever made or be more selective.” He chose selectivity.
“Batman, Iron Man, Spider-Man. These are the themes I will collect every version of. But I cannot chase everything. Space is running out. Either I accept that or buy a villa with a huge room.”
When asked to estimate the value of the entire collection, he hesitates. “If I had to guess, maybe around Dh500,000,” he says. “It sounds insane, but over 20 years it makes more sense. And the worth today is probably higher than what I actually spent.”
With thousands of collectors worldwide and new figures released every year, it is easy for newcomers to feel overwhelmed. Chang offers simple advice.
“Do what you love,” he says. “Do not do it because someone else’s collection looks impressive. Do it because it makes you happy. Everyone needs a bit of happiness these days.”
For him, Lego minifigures are more than small plastic toys. They represent nostalgia, creativity and a connection to a younger version of himself who once sat on the floor building imaginary worlds.
“Collecting them brings back those moments. It is fun, it is adventurous, and it reminds me of what times were like back then.”