Celebrities at Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix 2025: Katy Perry, Benson Boone and more stars spotted

Pop stars, sports champions and models were among the familiar names spotted at Yas Marina Circuit during the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix weekend.

From visiting the paddocks, team villas and hospitality areas to watching qualifying sessions or meeting fans, their presence showed why the season-deciding race in the UAE capital remains a celebrity hotspot.

Here are some of the notable faces spotted around the circuit.

Benson Boone

US singer Benson Boone at the Yas Marina Circuit. Alamy

After a knockout performance on Thursday as part of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix after-race concert series, the American singer made a couple of visits to the Yas Marina Circuit – one for a drive around the track with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and the other to take pictures with the fire marshalls ahead of Sunday's race.

Katy Perry

The US popstar, who will headline Sunday’s after-race concert at Etihad Park, toured the McLaren team garage as part of a quiet visit on Saturday evening. She met crew members and posed for photos before watching the qualifying action as a guest of the papaya-coloured team.

Kelly Piquet

Kelly Piquet walking through the paddock ahead of Sunday’s race. AFP

Red Bull racer Max Verstappen may not have his parents with him as he vies for his championship title on Sunday, but his girlfriend, the Brazilian model Kelly Piquet, remains by his side at the circuit to cheer him on.

Alexandra Saint Mleux

Model and content creator Alexandra Saint Mleux, fiancee of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, in the paddock during her weekend visit. PA wire

The French model, who got recently engaged to Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, was spotted in the paddock and hospitality areas across the weekend. With more than three million followers, Saint Mleux’s Instagram account offers an insight into the glamour of the sport, with photos documenting her travels across the Formula One season.

Jack Sinner and Danish model Laila Hasanovic

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner with Danish model Laila Hasanovic at the track on Sunday. Saeed Saeed / The National

Tennis star Jannik Sinner and Danish model Laila Hasanovic were spotted at the track on Sunday morning. It has been a strong year for Sinner, having defended his Australian Open title in January, followed by Wimbledon in July, becoming the first Italian to win that title, and closing the season by claiming the ATP Finals in Turin in November.

Bernie Ecclestone

Former Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone met teams at Yas Marina Circuit. AFP

The former Formula One chief executive has been a regular visitor to Yas Marina Circuit since relinquishing control of the competition to US company Liberty Media in 2017. He was spotted reuniting with figures from across the sport.