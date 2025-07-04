Priyanka Chopra's new film, Kesha's album and The Sandman returns - new movies, shows and music to stream

Priyanka Chopra is back in action this week, playing an MI6 agent charged with protecting the US president and the UK prime minister. Meanwhile, Netflix's Trainwreck anthology continues its weekly drop of bizarre, horrifying and some truly heartbreaking stories – from disastrous music festivals to political scandals and media hoaxes.

Here are some of the latest films, shows and music to stream this week.

New movies to stream

Heads of State (Prime Video)

Priyanka Chopra as Noel Bisset, John Cena as Will Derringer and Idris Elba as Sam Clarke in Heads of State. Photo: Prime Video

In this action film, Idris Elba plays UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke who, along with US President Will Derringer (John Cena), is on the run from a powerful enemy set on killing both of them. Noel Bisset (Chopra) is an MI6 agent tasked with protecting the two heads of state while also helping thwart a global conspiracy that is threatening to destroy the world. Jack Quaid also stars as a CIA agent assisting the trio.

The Old Guard 2 (Netflix)

From left: Henry Golding, Luca Marinelli, Marwan Kenzari, Charlize Theron and KiKi Layne in a scene from The Old Guard 2. Photo: Netflix

A follow-up to the hit 2020 action film, Charlize Theron returns as Andy, who reunites with her fellow immortal mercenaries for a brand new mission to protect the world.

All the original cast members return alongside Theron, from Marwan Kenzari (Joe) to Kiki Layne (Nile) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Copley). They are joined by Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding (Tuah) and Uma Thurman, who plays Discord, an immortal who’s even older than Andy and is out for revenge against all humans – and the Old Guard who protect them.

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel

Dov Charney in Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel. Photo: Netflix

From the deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival in 2021 to a luxury cruise in the US that turns into a trip from hell, Netflix's Trainwreck series has revisited some of the most gripping and horrifying recent incidents from the perspectives of people who were actually there.

Dropping weekly across eight weeks, the latest episode centres on the controversial brand American Apparel, one of the most successful fashion brands in the 2000s, known for its casual clothing and provocative advertising campaigns. But stories of chaotic management and a toxic work environment soon began to dominate headlines, with founder and chief executive Dov Charney eventually ousted by the company's board of directors over allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour towards employees in 2014.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (OSN+)

Christopher Reeve in Superman. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures

Ahead of the release of the new Superman film, this touching documentary pays homage to the man who turned the comic book character into one of the most beloved superheroes of our time.

Featuring never-before-seen home movies and personal archives, the intimate film traces Reeve's rise as one of the biggest Hollywood stars, the tragic horse-riding accident that left him paralysed and his inspiring recovery and eventual devotion to disability rights – becoming a real-life hero for many.

New shows to stream

Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers (Netflix)

Dan Biddle, one of the survivors of the July 7, 2005 London bombings in the film Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers. Photo: Netflix

Ahead of the anniversary of the July 7 London bombings in 2005 – which killed 52 people and injured hundreds at four separate locations – Netflix has released a four-part limited series featuring never-seen-before footage and insider accounts.

The suicide attacks, which targeted three London underground stations and one public bus, was one of the UK's deadliest terrorist incidents in history and sparked the biggest manhunt the country had ever seen. Through interviews with eyewitnesses and experts, the series recounts the aftermath of the deadly attacks and the highs and lows of the investigations, and also features heartbreaking testimonies of survivors.

Abbott Elementary season 4 part 3 (Disney+)

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary. Photo: Disney+

Nominated for 24 Emmy Awards since its debut in 2021, Abbott Elementary continues to be a laugh riot into its fourth season, centred around a group of dedicated, passionate teachers and their slightly tone-deaf principal as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system.

In season four, the teachers rally together when construction of a new golf course begins nearby, bringing unprecedented changes to the school. Meanwhile, Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) are forced to be honest about their relationship to their colleagues and students.

The Sandman season two (Netflix)

Stephen Fry as Gilbert, left, and Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne in season two of The Sandman. Photo: Netflix

About three years after its premiere, the second and final season of The Sandman arrives, beginning two weeks after the end of the first season. Based on the DC Comics fantasy series, the show follows Dream / Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), who is a member of Endless, a powerful but dysfunctional family with almost unlimited powers who can change their appearance depending on who they meet or the situation.

Season one centred around Dream escaping after being held captive for 106 years and rebuilding his kingdom called Dreaming. In season two, he sets about his mission, vowing to look to the future, but the past has other plans.

Volume one of season two, which features six episodes, was released on July 3, while Volume 2 (five episodes) will arrive on July 24. A special bonus episode will also stream on July 31.

New music to stream

Kesha's Period

Period is Kesha's first full-length album since her 2023 departure from Kemosabe Records. Photo: Kesha Records

Stylised with just a . and released on American Independence Day on July 4, Kesha's sixth album – which is also called Period – is her first as a free agent. It's also her first full-length album since her 2023 departure from Kemosabe Records, founded by producer Dr Luke, whom she accused of sexual assault and with whom she fought one of the most acrimonious legal battles in the music industry.

Comprising 11 tracks, fans will already be familiar with five singles, which were released previously, including lead Joyride, Delusional, Yippee-Ki-Yay (featuring singer T-Pain) and most recently, The One.

“This is the first time I’ve owned the words to my voice as an adult," she recently told Vogue. "I really am looking at this as my first record, and I have the same passion and excitement that I did when I was 20 years old. I feel like I’m getting a second chance.”

