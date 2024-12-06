Timeframe: When Muhammad Ali fought in the UAE to build American mosques

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/2022/06/19/muhammad-alis-journey-to-islam-and-hajj/" target="_blank">Muhammad Ali</a> – still celebrated as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/muhammad-ali-a-genius-who-created-a-boxing-legacy-that-will-never-be-matched-1.217310" target="_blank">world’s greatest boxer</a> – fought two exhibition bouts in Abu Dhabi and Dubai 42 years ago this week. In 1982, the three-time world heavyweight champion embarked on a UAE tour that included three exhibition matches against American Jimmy Ellis and rising West German boxer Reiner Hartmann, held at an improvised boxing ring at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/leisureland-in-dubai-was-the-leading-entertainment-destination-in-the-uae-for-years-1.900881" target="_blank">Al Nasr Leisureland</a>. Although rumours suggested Ali – then just shy of his 41st birthday – needed money, he told United Press International that the real purpose was to raise funds to build mosques in the US. “We are building the first in Chicago. It has already cost us $5 million, and we need $2.5 million more,” Ali said. "I will be doing these exhibitions to raise monies to help spread Islam, and this is my dream – to help spread the faith in America." The tour was promoted with posters along <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/09/birds-eye-view-of-dubai-of-the-1980s-hints-at-changes-to-come/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> Creek Road and radio adverts urging fans to see The Greatest “right before your eyes". Things, however, did not go entirely to plan. The first night’s action took place at 8pm on December 1, 1982, at Sheikh Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Ticket prices ranged from Dh30 to Dh200, with pre-fight entertainment provided by “the hilarious comedian Jagdeep", according to one poster. Indian Bollywood stars such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/beloved-bollywood-star-rishi-kapoor-dies-aged-67-1.1012917" target="_blank">Rishi Kapoor</a> and Sarika Thakur were invited, and Ali charmed the media pre-fight with a famous line: “The other night I turned off the light ... and was in bed before the room was dark.” Although later, Ali, who would be diagnosed with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/health/2024/06/26/first-nhs-patient-cured-of-parkinsons-disease-tremors/" target="_blank">Parkinson’s disease</a> in 1984, admitted: “I’m too old. My boxing reflexes and other actions have all gone. I can’t box in a real fight anymore.” The second event took place on December 3, under the stars at Al Nasr’s Maktoum Stadium in Dubai. Ali’s boxing skills were reportedly visible but only in flashes. He fought three rounds each with Hartmann and Ellis. While both men caught him more than they should have, he landed enough combinations to win both bouts. The turnout, however, fell short of expectations. His final night, scheduled two days later at the same venue, was cancelled due to poor ticket sales. A snippet in <i>The New York Times</i> attributed the cancellation to “poor crowd response and sluggish ticket sales in the two previous appearances". Ali returned to the UAE four years later for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/muhammad-alis-lesson-to-abu-dhabi-children-1.172525" target="_blank">promotional appearance</a>. This time, there was no boxing, but he still found ways to entertain. During a roundtable interview with local media, Ali performed magic tricks, a favourite routine in his later years – balancing a silver ball on a handkerchief before making the handkerchief disappear.