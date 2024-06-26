First NHS patient cured of Parkinson’s disease tremors

A man living with Parkinson's in Scotland has called a procedure to cure his tremors a “miracle” after becoming the first person in the UK to receive the treatment as part of an National Health Service clinical trial.

The successful treatment gives other Parkinson's patients hope of regaining their independence after it was performed in Scotland for the first time.

Ultrasound thalamotomy, a non-invasive procedure that can allow people living with Parkinson’s disease to control their movements, was carried out by a team from the University of Dundee’s School of Medicine this month.

READ MORE AI blood test can predict Parkinson's seven years before diagnosis

The international clinical trial was hailed as a “milestone for Scottish medicine” by medics at the university.

It has been carried out on Parkinson’s patients elsewhere but on a limited scale as the technology is not widely available, and has been performed in Scotland on 60 patients living with essential tremor disorder in recent years.

Uncontrollable tremors are a symptom of Parkinson’s, an incurable illness, and are prompted by reduced levels of dopamine in the brain.

The incision-free procedure uses high-intensity, focused ultrasound to create a lesion in a part of the brain known as the thalamus, which controls a person’s movements.

Ian Keir, 63, from Carnoustie, Angus, had the procedure this month and said he has regained his independence.

The retired firefighter had Parkinson's diagnosed in 2018 after two years of tremors in his right hand, and said the condition made him dependent on his wife for everyday tasks.

But Mr Keir said he is now able to write again and cut his own food.

“It was very innocuous to start with, but I had no control over it. I had a feeling from my research it was Parkinson’s," he said.

“Over the years my tremors got significantly worse. It was incredibly frustrating – I had to learn to eat with just a fork. Thankfully my wife is very understanding and was a great support to me.

“My handwriting was pretty much illegible. Tremors affected my right hand, but I never really mastered writing with my left hand.

“It feels like a miracle. My tremor has completely gone – it’s as though I never had it. I’m now able to do exactly what I could before.

“I can pour a jug of water, my handwriting is back, and I’m now able to do things without thinking about them beforehand.

"Now I’m able to cut my own food. I was obviously nervous but the improvement was almost immediate.

“While I’m aware this isn’t a cure for Parkinson’s, it is a cure for some of my symptoms. I’m so grateful and just want to make the most of every day.”

The university is one of the world’s leading centres for research into Parkinson’s.

"This is a milestone moment for Scottish medicine," said Dr Tom Gilbertson, consultant neurologist and honorary senior lecturer.

“We have already witnessed the transformative impact similar procedures have for patients living with essential tremor, so to replicate that for those with Parkinson’s – who may never have dreamed of having such control of their movements again – is a huge privilege.

“We are well versed in performing thalamotomy, having worked with essential tremor patients for several years now.

“However, we never fail to recognise the significance of what we are doing, and the life-changing impact it has on our patients.

“The university is recognised globally as a leader in Parkinson’s disease research and occasions such as this highlight the advances that are being made to help address this condition, which is one of the most pressing health challenges of our time.

“Ian is proof that research taking place here at the university is leading to advances capable of transforming the lives of Parkinson’s patients.”