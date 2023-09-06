Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announce 'amicable' end to marriage

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday after four years of marriage.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, submitted the documents to split from the Game of Thrones actress, 27, at Florida's Miami-Dade County Court.

The filing says the marriage between the parties is "irretrievably broken".

Turner and Jonas married in a secretive ceremony in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. Country duo Dan + Shay performed at the wedding.

The couple welcomed daughter Willa in 2020. Last year, they welcomed another daughter, whose name they have not made public.

Jonas is seeking joint custody of the girls, according to the divorce documents. The two had a prenuptial agreement that Jonas expects will be enforced, according to the filing.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the Met Gala last year. AFP

Representatives for Jonas and Turner did not immediately respond to requests for comment. On Wednesday, Turner and Jonas each posted identical statements to their Instagram accounts.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statements read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The couple said in interviews that mutual friends had long wanted to introduce them when they began talking via Instagram direct messages in 2016. They met in person in October of that year and were dating each other by December. They announced their engagement in October 2017.

Turner, who is from England, played Sansa Stark for eight seasons on HBO's Game of Thrones and Jean Grey in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse and 2019's Dark Phoenix.

Arizona-born Jonas came to fame with brothers Nick and Kevin in a band starting in 2005 and subsequent Disney Channel series. They released their sixth studio album in May and are currently on a tour of US stadiums.