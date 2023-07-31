Madonna praises her children for supporting her during health scare

Madonna has praised her children for stepping up to support her while she was suffering from a health scare last month, saying: "It made all the difference."

The US superstar, 64, developed a "serious bacterial infection" in June which put her in intensive care for several days.

She later confirmed she was "on the road to recovery" and recuperating at home after being forced to postpone several dates of her world tour.

Alongside an Instagram post that featured a photo of her hugging her son David and another posing beside her daughter Lourdes, she wrote: "Love from family and friends is the best medicine.

"One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving.

"But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

The singer has six children – daughter Lourdes, 26, son Rocco, 22, son David, 17, daughter Mercy, 17 and ten-year-old twin daughters Stella and Estere.

The veteran singer also shared an image of her holding a Polaroid which she revealed was taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson's face painted on it.

She hailed the three artists as a "perfect triangle of brilliance" who "touched so many lives including my own".

The singer thanked her manager Guy Oseary for the present. "I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realised how lucky I am to be alive," she said.

"And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone."

She added: "And thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me stay to finish doing my work."

The singer was due to begin her Madonna: The Celebration Tour in Canada on July 15, with stops planned for Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami and Los Angeles, before moving to Europe.

Earlier this month, Madonna said her plan was to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.

It will be the singer's first tour since her Madame X shows, which ended in 2020, though some performances were called off due to knee and hip injuries.