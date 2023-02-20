Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore hospitalised after suffering brain aneurysm

Tom Sizemore, an American actor known for his roles in Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down, has been hospitalised in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm early Saturday morning and is in critical condition, his manager said.

“He is in the hospital. His family is aware of the situation and are hoping for the best. It is too early to know about [a] recovery situation as he is in critical condition under observation,” the actor's manager Charles Lago told Fox News.

Sizemore, 61, whose film and television career has spanned decades, is best known for his roles as the battle-hardened sergeant at Tom Hanks's side in 1998’s Saving Private Ryan, and as commander of an Army Ranger battalion in 2001’s Black Hawk Down. He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2000 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in Witness Protection.

Sizemore has struggled with drug addiction for nearly as long as his career and has had several run-ins with law enforcement. A 2007 documentary series, Shooting Sizemore, chronicled his efforts to reclaim his life and career after being convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and entering rehab. The actor has also been arrested for driving under the influence and drug possession several times in recent years.

Read More Actor and rapper Ice-T unveils Hollywood Walk of Fame star

In 2018, a then 26-year-old actor filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he abused her when she was 11 during production on the film Born Killers. He denied the allegation and the suit was later dismissed.

Sizemore's career first began with Oliver Stone's 1989 film Born on the Fourth of July. He would later star in 1991's Point Break, and Quentin Tarantino’s True Romance (1993) and Natural Born Killers (1994).

For his role in the 1993 fantasy-comedy film Heart and Souls, he was nominated for the Saturn award for Best Supporting Actor.

— With additional reporting by Reuters