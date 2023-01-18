Jay Briscoe, wrestler and Ring of Honor star, dies at 38

American wrestler Jamin Pugh, more popularly known to fans as Jay Briscoe, has died in a fatal road accident in Delaware on Tuesday night. Pugh, who was best-known for his time with the Ring of Honor wrestling company, was only 38.

Tony Khan, the owner of Ring of Honor, was the first to announce Pugh's death on Wednesday.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin," Khan wrote on Twitter.

Ring of Honor also posted a message soon after.

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans," the company said.

Pugh and his brother, Mark Briscoe, 38, were reigning tag team champions at Ring of Honor at the time of his death. The siblings made their professional wrestling debut in 2001 with Combat Zone Wrestling, where they gained popularity as a duo, as well as individually.

But it was with Ring of Honor, for which they began wrestling in 2002, that earned them international fame. The two first won their tag team titles in 2003 and had recently begun their 13th reign following another win in December.

According to the Wrestling Observer, which quoted the Delaware State Police, a second person also died and two children are in critical condition following the accident. Pugh's brother Mark was not in the car with him, it said.

News of Pugh's death sent shockwaves across the wrestling community as many fans and stars paid their tributes.

Former wrestler Triple H, often considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever, posted in his honour.

"An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe," he said on Twitter.

Impact Wrestling called him a "trailblazer".

"Impact is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jay Briscoe. Jay will always be remembered as a trailblazer who, with his brother Mark, left it in the ring every night. We send our sincere condolences to his family, who he loved beyond words, as well as his friends and fans," the company posted on Twitter.

The National Wrestling Alliance, for whom Pugh has wrestled, called him "an amazingly talented man".

"The entire NWA sends our prayers to the friends, family and fans of Jay Briscoe. An amazingly talented man that we all are honored to have worked with," they shared.

Pugh, who was to turn 39 next week, was last seen in a photo posted hours before the accident along with his brother Mark.

The photo, posted earlier on Tuesday, was simply captioned: "New hat".