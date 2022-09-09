All Elite Wrestling teams up with StarzPlay Arabia to stream in the Middle East

StarzPlay Arabia has signed a partnership with All Elite Wrestling allowing fans in the Middle East to stream the wrestling promotion on the platform.

As well as pay-per-view events, this also includes weekly shows such as Dynamite, Rampage, Dark and Dark: Elevation.

“We’ve stated since our launch that we want to make this the greatest time ever to be a professional wrestling fan, and part of this plan is to make our product as accessible as possible to a global audience,” says AEW's chief executive Tony Khan.

“As we expand to the Middle East, we searched for the best partner in the business, and the natural choice for us was StarzPlay," adds Khan, who is also the general manager and creative head. "We can’t wait for fans across the Middle East to experience our dynamic storytelling, exhilarating action and tremendous roster of global stars and homegrown talent on a weekly basis. And, we were thrilled to kick off the collaboration with the All Out pay-per-view event from this past weekend.”

The company currently has top names such as CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Sting, Jon Moxley and Adam Cole signed to its roster — notable wrestlers who were once part of rival WWE.

It also has homegrown talent who have become regulars since AEW began in 2019. This includes Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, Dr Britt Baker, Ricky Starks and more. Other top stars in the promotion include Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy and the Lucha Brothers.

How did All Elite Wrestling begin?

In 2017, journalist Dave Meltzer made a comment that American professional wrestling company Ring of Honor couldn’t sell 10,000 tickets to an event — a feat that no other US wrestling promotion besides the WWE and former rival WCW had been able to accomplish.

Rising to the challenge, a group of wrestlers from the company created a one-off wrestling event called All In that featured wrestlers from ROH as well as other companies. The independent event sold out in 30 minutes with 11,263 people in attendance.

In 2019, All Elite Wrestling was launched with wrestlers The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson), Cody Rhodes and Omega as executive vice presidents and Khan as president.

Five AEW wrestlers to know

Here are some of the best names in the company, with a mix of old favourites and rising stars.

Kenny Omega

The Canadian wrestler made a name for himself while competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling where he won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship among other titles. He was named Sports Illustrated’s Wrestler of the Year in 2017 and topped Pro Wrestling Illustrated's list of top 500 male wrestlers in 2018 and 2021 and was also Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Most Outstanding Wrestler in 2018 and 2020.

The Young Bucks

The tag team consists of brothers Nick and Matt Jackson. They are known for their work in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor. They are two-time AEW Tag Team Champions and won the inaugural AEW World Trios Championship with Omega. The Young Bucks have been named Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Tag Team of the Year in 2017, 2018 and 2021 as well as Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Tag Team of the Year from 2014 to 2018, 2020 and 2021.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Often referred to as MJF, the wrestler worked the independent scene before signing with AEW. He is mostly known for his heel work (where he plays the bad guy) with his catchphrase: "I'm better than you ... and you know it!" He was CBS Sports’ Rookie of the Year in 2019 but had a breakout year in 2021. He won Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Feud of the Year (with Chris Jericho), Most Hated Wrestler of the Year and Faction of the Year (with The Inner Circle). Wrestling Observer Newsletter also named him Best On Interviews.

'Hangman' Adam Page

Known for his time in Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He was part of a stable with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega called Bullet Club. Since joining AEW, he’s won the AEW World Championship and was World Tag Team Champion (with Omega). His wrestling persona is cowboy-inspired. Highlights include Pro Wrestling Illustrated and Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Match of the Year in 2020, where he teamed with Omega to take on The Young Bucks. He is also part of Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Feud of the Year in 2021 where he battled against Omega.

Dr Britt Baker, DMD

The former AEW Women’s World Champion is a dentist in real life, which she also combines with her wrestling persona. Her finisher is called Lockjaw, in which she attacks an opponent’s mouth through a submission move. She was named Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Woman of the Year as well as Most Improved Wrestler in 2021 and was also awarded Match of the Year with Thunder Rosa.

