9 shows to see in London's West End in 2021: 'The Phantom of the Opera' to 'The Bob Marley Musical'

The curtains are raised in London's West End theatre district.

As the UK government gradually eases restrictions in place to help curb the spread of Covid-19, the previously shuttered theatre district is roaring back to life, with more than two dozen shows coming to London's stages in 2021.

The number comprises West End staples, such as The Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables, while other productions such as musical adaptations of blockbuster films Pretty Woman and Back to the Future, have another chance to shine after the pandemic halted initial runs only weeks after their debut.

Premieres are also on the cards, with anticipation surrounding the October arrival of Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical.

Here are nine shows to check out in London's West End.

1. ‘Les Miserables – The Staged Concert', Sondheim Theatre until Sunday, September 5

Leading the West End revival is the concert version of Victor Hugo's Les Miserables.

Produced by industry giant, Cameron Mackintosh, also behind West End runs of Phantom of the Opera and Mary Poppins, this concert version of the famous tale of love and French resistance features all the big numbers sung by stars Michael Ball (playing Javert), John Owen-Jones (Jean Valjean) and Shan Ako as Eponine.

Tickets begin from £24 ($33) from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

2. 'Amelie The Musical', Criterion Theatre until Saturday, September 25

After its successful 2019 run garnered three Olivier Award nominations, the musical adaptation of the 2001 French film returns to the stage.

Amelie The Musical is all charm and whimsy as we follow the title character’s (Audrey Brisson) quest to secretly spread joy and happiness among friends and family, only to fall in love along the way.

Tickets begin from £15 from www.criterion-theatre.co.uk

3. 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat', The London Palladium, Thursday, July 1, to Sunday, September 5

A West End favourite based on the biblical story of Genesis. Premiering at the Young Vic in 1972, the show remains a staple of the scene with various productions over the decades.

The 1991 cast recording album of the show even scored a UK No 1 hit with Any Dream Will Do.

Tickets begin from £18 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

4. ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, Her Majesty's Theatre, Saturday, July 27 to February 13, 2022

The Angel of Music returns to London.

Widely renowned as the world's most popular musical, The Phantom of the Opera first opened in the West End in 1986 and went on to conquer New York's Broadway.

Adapted from Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel of the same name, the gothic romantic drama tells the story of a disfigured musical genius who lurks in the depths of the Paris Opera House and falls in love with a beautiful young soprano called Christine.

The musical features classics songs, such as Think of Me and The Music of the Night.

Tickets begin from £24 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

5. ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’, Savoy Theatre, Thursday, July 8 to Sunday, December 12

The West End production of the Hollywood blockbuster was only finding its feet when the pandemic struck and halted its run after four weeks.

The anticipation remains strong, however, as the show returns with actors Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac taking on the role of Vivian and Edward (immortalised on screen by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere) in this romantic drama about love and second chances in Los Angeles.

Tickets begin from £17.25 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

6. ‘Tina – The Tina Turner Musical’, Aldwych Theatre, Wednesday, July 28 to June 26, 2022

Simply the best? Well, the crowds and critics thought so when the show premiered in London in 2018.

Following the tumultuous life of Tina Turner, the production is full of pop hits and grit as we follow the travails of the soul diva.

From humble beginnings to her tumultuous personal life, Turner managed to pave the way for generations of women in show business without sacrificing her integrity.

Tickets begin from £12 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

7. ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’, Adelphi Theatre, Friday, August 20 to February 13 , 2022

Marty McFly's hover board was only taking flight when the anticipated Back to The Future: The Musical closed after a few weeks in March 2020.

But the time-travel tale, made famous in a trilogy of 1980s films starring Michael J Fox as teenager McFly and Christopher Lloyd as quirky scientist Emmet "Doc" Brown, returns to give us all the nostalgic feels.

That also extends to the musical, as the cast belt out renditions of The Power of Love by Huey Lewis and The News and Chuck Berry's Johnny B Goode.

Tickets begin from £20 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

8. ‘Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical’, Lyric Theatre, Friday, October 1 to April, 3, 2022

London will be jammin' when the anticipated Bob Marley musical premieres later in the year.

From the luscious hills of rural Jamaica to sold-out concert halls across the world, the show follows the life and career of reggae pioneer and social justice warrior, Bob Marley.

While cast details remain under wraps, expect many of the hits to be played, including Exodus, No Woman No Cry and 3 Little Birds.

Tickets begin from £24 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

9. ‘Mary Poppins’, Prince Edward Theatre, Saturday, August 7 to February 13, 2022

A successful stage adaptation of a Walt Disney classic 1964 film becomes enchanted once again as Mary Poppins descends upon the Bank s family's London residence on Cherry Tree Lane.

As well has her signature umbrella, the most famous nanny brings a world of magic, travel and inspiration to the family's children.

The timeless score includes the jaunty singalongs Jolly Holiday, Step in Time and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Tickets begin from £24 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk