'Disney on Ice' in Riyadh: Mickey Mouse, Goofy and friends join interactive family show

Disney fans in Saudi Arabia are in for a treat.

Disney on Ice Presents Mickey and Friends is enjoying a two-week stint at the Boulevard Arena in Riyadh. The family-friendly show will run until September 8.

Mickey Mouse is joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on an adventure to discover his favourite memory.

Using Mickey’s “Mouse Pad”, show hosts encourage fans to be part of the action and help the group venture though Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales.

More familiar Disney faces also make an appearance during the journey, including Moana, Frozen's Anna and Elsa, Finding Nemo's Dory and more.

The shows typically run for one hour and a half to two hours, with a 15 to 20-minute intermission. There are twice-daily shows at 4pm and 8pm.

Other happenings at Boulevard Riyadh

Also taking place at Boulevard Riyadh City is Gamers8, which will run until September 8.

With a theme “Your Portal to the Next World”, it is described as “the biggest esports and gaming event worldwide” with tournaments being played alongside various entertainment and cultural offerings.

Gamers8 invites some of the world’s best players and teams to compete across popular titles, such as Rocket League, Dota 2, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and PUBG Mobile.

The total prize pool on offer is $15 million, one of the biggest in any esports competition.

There are also about 1,000 different gamer-themed activities and attractions at Boulevard Riyadh City in an effort to attract more fans.

Concerts have also been held and feature some of the biggest international and regional artists including Wizkid, J Balvin, Russ, Balqees, DJ Snake, Nancy Ajram, Alan Walker and DJ Axwell.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Nancy Ajram and Marshmello delight fans at Riyadh's Gamers8 festival