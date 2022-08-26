The Script to perform greatest hits show at Bla Bla Dubai in October

The Script are returning to Dubai for an intimate concert.

The Irish rockers will take the stage at Bla Bla in Jumeirah Beach Residence on October 5 for a performance promoters Live Nation Middle East describe as “up close and personal”.

Expect to hear some of the group's most well-known songs such as the hits Breakeven, The Man Who Can't Be Moved and Hall of Fame.

The news should be well-received for UAE fans, especially since the band's previous Dubai concert was an invite-only event as part of the Dubai Airshow Gala Dinner at Atlantis, The Palm in November.

The gig was part of The Script's warm up for a fully fledged world tour, which had them perform in North America and Europe.

A greatest hits show

The Script frontman Danny O'Donoghue performing at the 2021 Dubai Air show Gala. Pawan Singh / The National.

Last year, the band released Tales from The Script: Greatest Hits, a compilation encompassing their 15-year career thus far.

That retrospective vibe was all over the Dubai gala show with friendly frontman and pianist Danny O'Donoghue imploring the crowd to sing along throughout the night.

“It’s time for us to reconnect,” he said midway during the show. “Haven’t we all missed this, being here together and sharing this moment?”

Speaking to The National ahead of the concert, O'Donoghue said the rallying power of their biggest hits, such as Superheroes, is what the band and fanbase long for during the pandemic.

"What people need — and what I need — is that sense of familiarity and just going back up and living life again," he said.

"Also, we just wanted to go back and play again without the pressure. We know these songs and want to celebrate that history."

The Script will perform at Bla Bla, Dubai, on October 5. Showtime is 10pm and tickets start from Dh250 at ticketmaster.ae

