British comedian Jack Dee to perform at Dubai Opera

British comedian Jack Dee is bringing his Off The Telly tour to Dubai as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival. The headline show will take place at Dubai Opera on January 19.

Throughout his 30-year career, he’s appeared on everything from panel shows and mockumentaries to TV specials and live gigs. Dee is known for starring in television sitcoms such as Lead Balloon, Bad Move and Josh. He also hosted the UK’s BBC Radio 4 show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.

He’s most known for his deadpan humour which consists of sarcasm and irony. His material focuses on normal day life scenarios while hilariously highlighting the negative aspects of everyday situations.

Saddened to discover that in Tellyland they don’t decorate the back of the tree. Like a hospital gown. pic.twitter.com/L6fiweGDqR — Jack Dee (@TheRealJackDee) December 15, 2021

“In these difficult and uncertain times, people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in,” says Dee.

The show is for those aged 16 and over and proof of vaccination is not required. Tickets are Dh195 and on sale now from Dubai Opera, Platinumlist and Virgin Megastores.

Dubai Shopping Festival returns

The Dubai Shopping Festival kicked off its 27th year last week with a performance from Emirati-Yemeni pop star Balqees Fathi and Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki. More than 5,000 people made a beeline for Burj Park for the opening gig.

Read More Dubai Shopping Festival returns with fireworks, discounts and live concerts

Also setting the tone for the festival, which runs until Sunday, January 30, were a plethora of performance artists, augmented reality stage shows, dancing fountains and a vibrant light show at Burj Khalifa, proving that DSF has evolved to become so much more than a retail event.

This year, for instance, shoppers and visitors to the various participating malls and outlets across Dubai can also enjoy daily fireworks displays, outdoor markets, pop-up dining venues and a number of other live concerts for the 47-day duration of DSF.

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos from DSF's opening night: