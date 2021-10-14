Dubai Culture’s coming festival puts spotlight on local theatre scene

The Dubai Festival for Youth Theatre returns in November with the participation of 14 national theatre groups from the UAE.

Organised by Dubai Culture, the annual event is a platform for local talents to compete and be recognised. It will take place from November 19 to 25.

This year's event has the highest number of participants in its history, with groups across the UAE, including Yas Theatre from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah National Theatre, Sharjah National Theatre, Dibba Al Hisn Theatre, Ajman Theatre and Dubai National Theatre taking part.

As the groups prepare for the festival, a committee established by Dubai Culture will review their performances, from the narrative to other theatrical elements.

Participants will be judged on 15 criteria, including the script, performance, originality and creativity of content, direction and music.

There will also be musical performances and activities during the event.

“At the end of the festival, we will announce the winners of more than 16 prizes awarded to the brightest young competitors, and celebrate the leading and influential figures of the year in the performing arts sector,” said Fatma Al Jallaf, acting director of the performing arts department at Dubai Culture.

Al Jallaf highlighted the goals of the Dubai Festival for Youth Theatre as creating a “sustainable creative environment for theatrical arts”, but not only promoting Emirati theatre.

It also wants to provide opportunities for people working in the creative economy, from actors to directors, authors, interior and fashion designers, producers, make-up artists, sound engineers and specialists in lighting.

Dubai Culture has yet to announce details on tickets and the venue.

More information is available at dubaiculture.gov.ae