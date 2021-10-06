Ireland's Riverdance to bring regionally inspired show to Expo 2020 Dubai

The Arab world meets Riverdance’s brand new show at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Brought to the UAE by the Ireland pavilion, the Grammy Award-winning company will play a month-long residency at the event with shows at Al Wasl Plaza, running from November 4 to 28.

Dubbed Riverdance at Expo, the show is adapted from Riverdance's 25th Anniversary 2020 production, with a regional twist.

In the Expo performances, the troupe renowned for the enthusiastic interpretation of Irish traditional and folk dances will incorporate Middle Eastern influences into the show.

To achieve that cultural blend, the company’s executive director Padraic Moyles said the group has been working on the production for over a year.

'Riverdance at Expo' is adapted from Riverdance's 25th Anniversary 2020 production, with a regional twist. Photo: Riverdance at Expo 2020

He also confirmed Riverdance members will provide more than 50 dance masterclasses at the Ireland Pavilion throughout November.

“Riverdance at Expo is something truly spectacular, and we cannot wait for visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai to witness the vibrant performance we’ve worked on over the last few months,” he said.

“We’re so proud to be able to bring Ireland’s most iconic production to the Middle East at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

Aspiring UAE dancers can also get into the groove with Riverdance holding auditions for one new cast member to perform in the final show on Sunday, November 28.

As part of the process, the new talent will be put through their paces with the company throughout November before making their Riverdance debut as part of the finale.

The celebrated company has been going strong for much of the 25 years since debuting as an interval act for the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest when Michael Flatley and Jean Butler wowed an audience of millions with their tap-dancing to traditional Irish music.

Created by John Colgan and Moya Doherty, they later developed the seven-minute Riverdance performance into a full show that has toured the world, from the Far East to the US.

Show times will be revealed at a later date.

