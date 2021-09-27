Tony Awards: all the winners and the best red carpet looks

Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend attend the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre in New York City. AFP

The Inheritance and musical Moulin Rouge! won the top honours at Broadway's Tony Awards on Sunday in a four-hour ceremony that promoted the return of live theatre and called for better opportunities for black writers and performers.

"Tonight feels like a homecoming," said host Audra McDonald. "The lights are on, we are here, we are back."

The annual awards show was not held in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic that shut down live performances for 18 months.

Many of the big shows, including Hamilton, The Lion King and Wicked had emotional reopenings earlier this month marked by tears and joy both on and off stage. Audiences must be fully vaccinated and masks are required.

"It's been over a year but the Tonys are here," sang Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr, opening the TV special called Broadway's Back that featured appearances by stars ranging from John Legend and Jake Gyllenhaal to Chita Rivera and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, based on the 2001 movie, won 10 awards, including best musical, and for lead actor Aaron Tveit.

Carmen Pavlovic, a co-producer of Moulin Rouge!, said every show deserved to get an award after the punishing last 18 months, including "the shows that opened, the shows that closed not to return, the shows that nearly opened, and of course the shows that paused and were fortunate enough to be reborn".

The Inheritance was named best play and won two other Tonys. It also brought an impassioned appeal from its playwright Matthew Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican heritage.

"This is the 74th Tony Awards and yet I am only the first Latinate writer to win in this category," said Lopez. "This must change. We are a vibrant community ... We have so many stories to tell. They are inside of us, aching to come out."

A Soldier's Play, about the murder of a black officer on a US army base in 1944, was voted best play revival. Yet it was a disappointing night for Slave Play, a provocative show about race and sexuality that went into Sunday's ceremony with a leading 12 nominations, but won none of them.

"The table's got to be bigger," said Kenny Leon, director of A Soldier's Play, saying Broadway needs to do better to elevate black voices.

The anti-racism non-profit Broadway Advocacy Coalition that fights to make theatre more diverse, was given an honorary award.

The TV special saw live song and dance performances from many shows, including Jagged Litle Pill, Ain't Too Proud, American Utopia, and Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth, the original stars of Wicked.

A Christmas Carol, a stage adaptation with music of the Charles Dickens novel, won five awards, while newcomer Adrienne Warren won best actress in a musical for playing rock singer Tina Turner in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical.

The full list of winners at the 2021 Tony Awards

Best Play

The Inheritance

Best Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Revival of a Play

A Soldier's Play

Best Book of a Musical

Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

A Christmas Carol, Christopher Nightingale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Adrienne Warren, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Sound Design of a Play

Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Direction of a Play

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Best Direction of a Musical

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Choreography

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Orchestrations

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical