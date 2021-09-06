Theatre by Erth: Abu Dhabi's sprawling new entertainment venue

A 631-seat theatre has been unveiled at Erth Abu Dhabi, the sprawling landmark that was formerly the Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel.

The venue, Theatre by Erth, is due to open to the public in October and is being launched in collaboration with Outside The Box Events. The event agency is known for its “Theatre by” projects, having previously launched Theatre by QE2 at the Dubai-docked Queen Elizabeth 2 floating hotel.

The space’s website is already offering a sneak peek of the performances coming up at the Theatre by Erth, with shows Abba Reunion, Alice in Wonderland and Meet The Beatles. However, the venue has yet to reveal when the performances will take place.

Theatre by Erth is due to open to the public in October and is being launched in collaboration with Outside The Box Events. Photo: Erth Abu Dhabi

"Our investment in Theatre by Erth is intrinsically linked to the hospitality that Abu Dhabi takes pride in providing,” said Shaikha Al Kaabi, chief executive of Erth. “Theatre by Erth will expand on Erth's comprehensive leisure and dining facilities, as well as build on the brand's 'legacy' to create meaningful and memorable experiences for visitors and the Abu Dhabi community to engage in.”

Inaugurated in 1997, the Officer’s Club was originally only open to members of the UAE Armed Forces and their families. The venue opened its doors to the public in 2003 with the establishment of the Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel.

The site was reinvented earlier this year and reintroduced as Erth. The venue includes a resort, ballroom and recreational facility offering a range of bespoke hospitality, catering and event services. It also has more than 1200 parking spaces.

"I am delighted to be able to expand the 'Theatre by' brand to the UAE capital,” said Robert Duce, chief executive of Outside The Box Events. "I am sure we will bring an exciting variety of entertainment to Abu Dhabi. We believe that the synergy of running two theatres in the UAE will help our theatre and events business grow, and we are eagerly looking forward to the challenge. "

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

MATCH INFO Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 04', Ake 84') Leicester City 5 (Vardy 37' pen, 54', 58' pen, Maddison 77', Tielemans 88' pen) Man of the match: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela

Edited by Sahm Venter

Published by Liveright

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

You Were Never Really Here Director: Lynne Ramsay Starring: Joaquim Phoenix, Ekaterina Samsonov Four stars

The Specs: The Specs: Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 444bhp Torque: 600Nm Price: AED 356,580 incl VAT On sale: now.

The biog Age: 59 From: Giza Governorate, Egypt Family: A daughter, two sons and wife Favourite tree: Ghaf Runner up favourite tree: Frankincense Favourite place on Sir Bani Yas Island: “I love all of Sir Bani Yas. Every spot of Sir Bani Yas, I love it.”

