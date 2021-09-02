Arijit Singh returns to Abu Dhabi after five years with a show at Etihad Arena

Top Bollywood singer Arijit Singh is set to return to Abu Dhabi after five years, to perform a show at the Etihad Arena on November 19.

Known for his soulful voice, Singh, who first gained fame for the song Tum Hi Ho from the 2013 film Aashiqui 2, has performed a number of sold-out concerts in the Emirates. His last performance was at Dubai World Trade Centre in January 2019.

With hits such as Kabira, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Channa Mereya from various films, Singh is often referred to as the "king of playback singing", for pre-recorded songs which are then pictured as being sung by the stars in movies. He was also the most-streamed Indian artist on Spotify in 2020.

A classically trained musician, Singh, 34, first found recognition in the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, where he finished in sixth place. He moved to Mumbai the next year and started his career as a music programmer, working with a number of Bollywood composers.

He went on to record many songs until his breakthrough with the super hit Tum Hi Ho, and soon became one of the most sought-after playback singers in the industry. Predominantly singing in Hindi, Singh has also recorded songs for a number of South Indian films in different languages.

“Arijit Singh is a brilliant artist who always enthrals his audience with his performance, which makes him a great choice for a concert at Etihad Arena at Yas Island,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

“Our aim this year is to safely bring back more exciting events and concerts to the capital of the UAE for residents and visitors to enjoy, and we are thrilled to be organising this special event.”

Health and safety measures will be enforced throughout the venue, in accordance with all current government guidelines, Al Shaiba said.

Etihad Arena will feature reduced seating capacity. Pod seating, where groups of family and friends can enjoy the concert separated from other groups, will also be offered. Face coverings will be mandatory for all guests and attendees aged between 12 and 16 will be required to provide a valid negative PCR test with a 48-hour validity.

Guests 16 years and above must be fully vaccinated and present the “E” or “*” status on the Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test with a 48-hour window.

Yas Island has also created staycation packages with special offers at hotels and visits to theme parks and attractions, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi.

Tickets to Arijit Singh’s show, starting at Dh150, are available on etihadarena.ae